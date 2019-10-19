A Villa Ridge man is accused of binding a man with zip ties, holding him captive in his own Pacific home Monday, Oct. 14, before stealing his vehicle and fleeing from the area.
A Franklin County felony complaint filed Tuesday, Oct. 15, charges Harlin M. Krohne, 29, with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Krohne is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
In a probable cause statement filed by Pacific police, an officer responded to West Osage Street and North Sixth Street at 2:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a person falling. The statement was filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
The victim told police he had been struck in the head, bound with zip ties and then a pillow case was forced over his head while he was being “locked down” in a bedroom of his home in the 200 block of North Sixth Street.
The man had a large laceration on his temple, along with burns on his wrist suspected to have been caused by zip ties, authorities said.
The victim told police Krohne and another man kicked in the front door of his home, bound and zip tied him then dragged him to his back bedroom where they left him. Krohne and the other man allegedly were in the man’s home for several hours while he was bound in the back room.
Later in the day, Krohne and the other man took the victim’s keys to his Chevy Blazer and fled the area in the vehicle.
Witness
According to the probable cause statement, Pacific police interviewed a woman who was at the home the day the alleged assault and kidnapping occurred.
She claimed that she had been driven to the victim’s home and instructed to stay out of the back bedroom. She was told Krohne’s uncle was sleeping in the room and didn’t want to be bothered.
According to police, the woman did not know the man was bound and forced into the room, which occurred before she got to the home.
When Krohne was taken into custody, he initially stated he did not know anything about the incident, the probable cause statement reads. He later recanted his story, admitting that crime occurred and his actions were at the direction of another person.
According to police, Krohne is homeless. Court records show his most recent address was in Villa Ridge. Prior to that he had lived in Union and St. Clair.
Criminal Past
In 2015, Krohne was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and a misdemeanor for violating an order of protection.
He was given five years’ supervised probation as part of the suspended imposition sentence (s.i.s.), according to court records.
In May 2017, Krohne violated the terms of probation and he was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Krohne was charged in 2010 with misdemeanors for domestic assault and assault of a law enforcement officer. He was given probation on those charges, which later was revoked.
Then in 2014, Krohne was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court on the assault charges after police located him when his vehicle was set on fire.
A Union man was charged with knowingly burning or exploding, a felony, for torching Krohne’s 1985 Ford Bronco, according to reports.
The suspect in the arson was caught on two surveillance cameras approaching the vehicle that was parked at Mulberry and Cherry streets, Union, and then throwing something into the passenger side of the vehicle.
The Bronco was parked near the First Presbyterian Church of Union, which is near both the owner’s and suspect’s homes.
Krohne also was charged in St. Louis County Court with felony forgery. He was given probation for the crime, according to court records.