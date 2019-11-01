A 24-year-old Sullivan man allegedly held a sharp object to his grandmother’s neck Friday, Oct. 25, and demanded her debit card.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office, Andrew S. Gibson stole the 65-yer-old victim’s purse and left the home in the 400 block of Doris Morello Drive where the assault occurred.
Gibson was charged Sunday in Franklin Associate Circuit Court with felonies for first-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
The sheriff’s office said the incident began when the victim was in a recliner in her home and Gibson, who was visiting her, walked up behind her and demanded her debit card.
When the woman refused to give the card to Gibson, he grabbed the back of her head and forced it backwards, authorities said.
Gibson allegedly pushed a sharp object against her neck, gripping her neck tighter while continuing to demand her debit card. He then pushed the victim to the floor and stole her purse, the sheriff’s office said.
Gibson fled the area in a gray SUV before deputies arrived at the home. Deputies searched for the suspect who eventually was found in the vehicle Saturday, authorities said.
Previous Charges
In 2016, Gibson was sentenced to 110 days’ shock time in the Franklin County jail and five years’ supervised probation for felony convictions. The charges stem from an incident in February 2016 at the Sullivan Flying J Truck Stop.
According to a report, Sullivan police said Gibson had been in an argument with a 34-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Sullivan.
After the altercation, it was reported that Gibson retrieved a 9 mm semiautomatic weapon from his vehicle and fired a round into the cab of a semitrailer, which was occupied by the couple.
Gibson then fled the scene and threw the gun onto Interstate 44, where it later was located.
Gibson was arrested a short time later, and a warrant was issued by Franklin County Circuit Court for first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and the unlawful use of a weapon.