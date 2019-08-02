A 42-year-old Sullivan man was charged Monday for raping a girl multiple times.
James N. Gilmore was named in a Franklin County felony complaint filed July 29 on two charges of second-degree statutory rape. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Sullivan police allege Gil-more had sex with a girl multiple times while she was 13 to 14 years old.
According to the probable cause statement filed in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court by Sullivan police, an officer received a call July 26 from a person who said he had been talking to the victim online. He told police he was concerned for the girl’s safety because she had been sexually assaulted by the suspect and she did not feel safe at home.
Sullivan police attempted to contact someone at the victim’s home multiple times before finally speaking with the girl. She told police that the suspect had recently been sexually assaulting her, and that he raped her last year, authorities said.
The same day Sullivan police located Gilmore at the residence where he was hiding between a mattress and a wall, the probable cause statement reads.
Initially, Gilmore denied sexually assaulting the girl.
When police told him about the victim’s statement, Gil-more allegedly confessed to raping her more than five times within the past two years, according to Sullivan police.
According to the probable cause statement, Gilmore had been suspected of similar crimes two other times.