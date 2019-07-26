A limited number of VIP passes for the Main Stage concerts at the Washington Town & Country Fair are still available for sale.
VIP passes for the Styx concert Saturday night, Aug. 10, have sold out, according to Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director.
But, Griesheimer said passes remain for the Thursday, Friday and Sunday concerts.
The Fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 7, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.
General admission seating for all of the concerts is included with admission to the Fair, she explained, but there is a small VIP section in front of the stage.
VIP passes will continue to be provided to sponsors and committee members, but Griesheimer said there has been increased demand in recent years by fairgoers wishing to purchase tickets into the area.
Only 50 VIP passes for each concert are being sold, she said.
The passes must be purchased online. A link to the sales page is available at www.washmofair.com homepage, and also on the individual entertainer pages.
The cost is $25 each. VIP passes for the Styx concert were $50 each.
Griesheimer noted VIP passes do not include admission to the Fair. A daily ticket or season pass must still be purchased to enter the fairgrounds.
The Main Stage headliner Thursday night of the Fair is LoCash. It will be a triple-header Friday night with the Bottle Rockets, Old 97s and Shooter Jennings. David Lee Murphy will close out the big name lineup Sunday night.