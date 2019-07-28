Summer is quickly coming to a close and that means the start of school is right around the corner.
The opening day for area schools and other back-to-school activities are as follows:
Students in the Washington School District will begin the new school year Thursday, Aug. 15.
Freshman orientation at Washington High School is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Washington Middle School seventh-grade orientation also will take place that Tuesday, but from 8 a.m. to noon. Seventh-graders with last names starting with an A through K can register Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 8:30-11 a.m., and those with last names beginning with L through Z can register that day from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Eighth-graders at Washington Middle School can register Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Washington High School registration for grades nine-12 will take place in the Nix Cafeteria Thursday, Aug. 1, from noon to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, from noon to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
High school students new to the district must begin the registration process by calling the guidance office at 636-231-2170.
Marthasville Elementary will start the year with a new principal, Kristen Daffron, and WMS also has a new principal, Laura Bruckerhoff.
New Haven
The New Haven School District will begin its school year Thursday, Aug. 15.
Franklin County R-II School District, New Haven, also will welcome students back Thursday, Aug. 15. R-II teachers will be back Monday, Aug. 12.
Both the St. Clair R-XIII and Lonedell R-XIV school districts will begin classes Thursday, Aug. 15.
Meramec Valley
Meramec Valley School District will begin the new year Thursday, Aug. 15.
New this year, Pacific Intermediate will serve all fifth- and sixth-graders in the district and Riverbend Middle School will have all of the seventh- and eighth-graders.
“Every student entering will be new to those buildings,” said Ketina Armstrong, director of communications.
Meramec Valley elementary schools will now serve students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The district will host a back-to-school fair Saturday, Aug. 10, at Pacific High School. It is open to Meramec Valley students in need of assistance.
Free school supplies and haircuts will be offered. A total of eight booths will be set up to assist families.
The Walmart Vision Center, Big Smiles Dental, Chartwell’s, school nurses and other community groups also will be in attendance.
If a business or organization would like to support this event by donating clothes, school supplies or other resources they can contact Jessie Karl at karlj@mvr3.k12.mo.us.
Union
The Union R-XI School District will begin classes Thursday, Aug. 22. The district is starting one week later than it has in previous years because of ongoing construction.
With the amount of work being done at Beaufort Elementary, officials felt it was best to delay the start of the school year in order to give crews more time to finish the renovations.
Strain-Japan School District will start school Thursday, Aug. 22.
With a new Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education state law that requires 60 hours to be built into the calendar to prepare for inclement weather, Strain-Japan will be in session for 156 days this year instead of the usual 153.
Parochial Schools
Crosspoint Christian School and Washington Montessori are the first schools to open. Both begin classes Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Students attending Immanuel Lutheran will head back into the classrooms Wednesday, Aug. 14.
St. Bridget of Kildare students also will return to school Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Students at Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School in Washington will head back to school Thursday, Aug. 15. Students will follow a modified schedule both Thursday and Friday.
St. Gertrude Grade School students also will begin classes Thursday, Aug. 15, and will end the day at noon.
St. John the Baptist Grade School will start school Thursday, Aug. 15, and will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Immaculate Conception Grade School, Union, will begin the new school year Friday, Aug. 16.
Students at St. Anthony School, Sullivan, will head back to school Monday, Aug. 19.
St. Francis Borgia Grade School also will open Monday, Aug. 19.
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will host a freshman orientation Friday, Aug. 16. Students in grades 10-12 will follow a half-day schedule Aug. 19-20, but the freshmen will have full days. The rest of the week all grades will follow a full-day schedule.
Students in The Fulton School, St. Albans, will head back to school Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Students at St. Ignatius will begin school Wednesday, Aug. 21.
St. Vincent de Paul, Dutzow, will go back to school Thursday, Aug. 15.