Nearly 416,000 people visited the nine Scenic Regional Library branches in the past fiscal year, which was an increase of 11 percent from last year.
An additional 219,668 people visited the library system’s website.
On Tuesday, System Director Steve Campbell presented the district’s annual report to several Franklin County elected officials in attendance at the county commission meeting.
The major renovations to all branches and the opening of a brand new facility in Union contributed to the increase in patronage, but numbers were even higher than he expected.
In addition to the new Union facility, renovations and expansions were done at the Sullivan, St. Clair, Pacific and Warrenton branches.
Services
There were 25,406 active users in the library system last year, up 25 percent from 2017-18. There were 9,439 new library cards issued, which was a 28 percent increase.
The total print circulation for the library system increased by 18 percent from last year to 566,368 items, and the total e-circulation last year was 130,582, an increase of 10 percent.
The total circulation for the bookmobile saw a 39 percent increase to 35,995. The number of stops the bookmobile made increased by 32 percent, up to 632.
In addition to traditional checkout items, the report highlights that 119 telescopes were loaned, 82 fishing poles and 49 cakepans were checked out by patrons.
While standard internet usage saw only a 6 percent increase, usage of the internet with wireless devices increased 183 percent to 59,482.
Outreach
The 2019 Summer Reading Program had more than 4,000 participants systemwide, breaking down to 2,257 children, 475 teens and 1,309 adults.
An additional 25,609 children were reached in three counties during 435 separate visits to day cares and schools. Some of those visits included using the new STEM materials purchased with a grant for the Missouri State Library.
In total, 11 schools were visited, reaching 2,008 students in 106 separate sessions.
Library staff also increased their visits to senior citizens by 62 percent last year, making 312 visits and reaching 8,415 people in nursing homes and senior centers.
Programming
Participation in adult library programs systemwide has nearly tripled in the past four years, going from 5,689 in 2015-2016 up to 15,863 last year.
In all, 751 adult programs were held in nine branches, a 22 percent increase in attendance.
In 2018-19, 941 youth programs were offered, a 72 percent increase, reaching 24,841 children and teens. That was 394 more programs than the previous year.
Budget
The overall expenditures for the 2018-19 fiscal year were up from last year, but revenues were still higher than costs.
Expenditures totaled $5,117,729 with $2,384,250 going toward staff salaries. The system spent $811,347 on new materials and operation costs were $837,856.
Revenues for the year were up by $178,000 over last year. Revenue totaled $5,619,652 with $5,318,984 coming from taxes.
The library system received $82,294 in state aid, and $39,048 in grants. Investment income contributed to $34,230 of the yearly revenue, an additional $82,095 came from miscellaneous revenues.
The annual book sale collected $13,413 last year, which is up by more than $9,000 since 2012.
Value
The report also breaks down the revenue to value of each dollar that comes into the library system and highlights what patrons are saving by using library services instead of other retail sources.
Every $1 in revenue equals $4.26 in library services.
For example, the dollar value of all books borrowed, both physical and electronically (480,517), has a value of $8,168,789.
The total value of library services in the fiscal year totals $27,796,594.
Branches
The Scenic Regional Library system serves Franklin, Gasconade and Warren counties with branches in Union, Hermann, New Haven, Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Warrenton and Wright City.