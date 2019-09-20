Heading into its third week, the Franklin County Area United Way campaign is going strong, officials said.
This year’s goal is $1.2 million. The drive kicked off the first week of September and will run through Oct. 31.
“Companies are holding rallies and special events, new companies are participating, and money is coming in from the letters that were sent out,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director.
“We are close to where we were at this time last year,” she noted, which is always hard to judge because of the variance in size of the pilot companies.
Strubberg said only one of the five pilot companies has completed its campaign.
Each year, the United Way selects five companies to hold advance campaigns to help jump-start the overall drive. The companies are First State Community Bank, Washington, Sullivan and Pacific branches; Mercy; St. Clair School District; Straatmann Toyota; and Compass Health Network, which also is an agency.
Strubberg said the companies have already brought in over $72,000 and that number will continue to climb with more special events planned.
Money raised in the drive will benefit 53 agencies and programs which provide health and human services that strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
Strubberg said ever 70,000 people were touched by these agencies last year.
One change with the campaign this year is the elimination of the door-to-door drive. In the past, high school students canvassed neighborhoods collecting donations. Strubberg said due to safety concerns the community canvass will not be held.
Those who have donated this way in the past are asked to mail in their donation to P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090, donate online, or call the office at 636-239-1018.
Strubberg and Nadine Aitch, campaign chair and board president, said no gift is too small and each donation is truly appreciated.
For the cost of everyday items, such as a cup of coffee, a movie ticket or a dinner out, residents can help their neighbors, co-workers and others live better lives, Strubberg said.
Aitch said the more people who give — at any level — the more people can be helped.
United Way officials said donors should think of their gift as an investment in their community and to the future.
Aitch also noted that administration costs are kept very low, thanks in part to an all-volunteer board of directors. Eighty-seven cents of every dollar collected goes right back to the agencies, she said.
Strubberg said payroll deduction is an easy and painless way to give. She encourages employees throughout the county to participate in payroll deduction if offered at their company.
The theme for this year’s drive is Improving Lives — Inspiring Hope.