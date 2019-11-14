Franklin County got its first taste of winter Monday and although precipitation was forecast, the snow and ice that fell all day seemed to catch everyone off guard.
The Missourian measured 1.25 inches of snow and .27 inches of rain in Downtown Washington, multiplied by heavy gusting winds and frigid temperatures.
It was an especially busy day for police, fire and EMS crews who responded to multiple calls throughout the day and for a time in mid-morning, some departments were basically going from one crash scene to another.
Since many roads in Franklin County are in separate police and fire jurisdictions, there are multiple agencies which responded to calls during the storm.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said he had multiple companies responding to different locations during the storm Monday.
“I think we had 11 or 12 calls, but they weren’t all weather-related,” Frankenberg said. “It was a busy morning. Most of the weather-related calls were minor and without injuries.”
The most serious call of the day occurred when a driver slid off the roadway on Country Club Road and hit a utility pole, severing it and causing the energized power lines to fall on the vehicle, trapping the female driver.
“We had to wait for Ameren to cut the power before she could get out of the car,” Frankenberg said. “Kudos to Ameren. I can’t believe how fast they got there.”
Frankenberg added some residents in the nearby area were without power, but the lineman was able to back feed power and get lights back on in those homes quickly.
The chief stressed the dangers associated with any type of accident involving power lines. He said people should always assume they are energized.
“Most of the calls we had (Monday) were slide-offs from driving too fast for the road conditions,” Frankenberg said. “We had companies running east, west, north and south. We know where the bad spots are and we were at all of them Monday.”
Boles Fire District
Boles Fire Chief Jim Casey said his crews responded to 13 calls on Monday in the northeastern portion of the county.
Of those, eight were motor vehicle accidents and six were crashes on Interstate 44.
Casey added the two calls not on the interstate were incidents involving vehicles sliding off of the roadway.
He said all of the calls Boles firefighters responded to were very minor.
Highway Patrol
In addition to local fire department incidents, the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to hundreds of calls during the storm Monday.
According to public information officer Dallas Thompson, Troop C responded to 498 calls for service on Monday.
Troop C serves Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Perry, Pike, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Warren and Washington counties.
Those responses included 203 vehicle crashes with 17 people suffering injuries.
There were also 107 calls for stranded motorists.