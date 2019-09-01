The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows about a burglary at a Catawissa area store to contact authorities. The owners of Trash and Treasures, located at 3889 Highway NN in Pacific, were the victims of an early-morning Tuesday, Aug. 27, burglary.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the location in reference to an unknown loud noise.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560.
Steve Ballmann, co-owner, reported that the store was burglarized between 5-5:30 a.m. He said the front of the building was rammed by a vehicle, destroying the glass entrance doors.
The store’s cash register was taken.
Ballmann owns the store with Kevin Wilken. The store had to be shut down for at least a few days to make repairs.