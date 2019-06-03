Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton says it costs the county $54 per day to house an inmate in the adult detention center. The state of Missouri, when it does pay, only reimburses the county $22.58 per day and currently owes the county $380,854.
In a recent speech to the Missouri Association of Counties, Gov. Mike Parson pledged the state will begin to pay these debts to the individual counties.
“The state is always in arrears,” Pelton said. “Ninety-five percent of the people in our facility are there on state charges. I think the state has the obligation to pay. They owe it to the citizens of Franklin County.”
Pelton added since Parson himself is a former sheriff, he understands the cost of housing inmates and the financial burdens it can have.
The state generally makes payment for inmate reimbursement quarterly.
Population
Last year, 5,003 people were booked into the county adult detention center. That averages to about 14 people each day of 2018.
Although many of these prisoners post bond and are released within a few hours or days, Pelton says the average stay at the jail is 11.6 days at a cost of $626 per inmate.
“Anyone picked up on probation, parole violations or those
who are sentenced to time in the jail,” Pelton said. “We have had some inmates in our jail up to five years.”
The average daily population at the jail in 2018 was 167 inmates.
At $54 per day, the daily housing cost to the county was $9,018 per day or roughly $2.9 million for the year.
Costs
Pelton explained housing an inmate isn’t as simple as just placing them in a cell and locking a door.
The overall jail budget for 2019 is $4,117,585, which was an increase of more than $1.1 million over last year.
“There are so many things that come into play,” he said. “You have to factor in meals, clothing and medical treatments. The largest expense is staff salaries to guard them and even the light bill and other overhead costs.”
According to county records, there are more than 40 employees who work at the jail and $3.2 million was budgeted for their salaries and benefits in 2019.
In October 2018, the sheriff’s department entered into a contract with Summit Foods to provide inmate meals and Pelton says it will save the county $90,000 annually.
Contractual services, including prisoner meals, were budgeted at $381,000.
Pelton added federal law changes allow the county to now serve two cold meals and just one hot each day to inmates.
When an inmate is incarcerated their medical issues do not go away and their well-being becomes the responsibility of the county jail as well.
The medical contract for 2019 was budgeted at $260,000.
Issued Items
The sheriff’s website lists the items that are issued to an inmate once they are booked. It also gives a detailed description of the food and hygiene items the inmates can purchase.
Upon intake, all inmates are provided a pair of pants and shirt, as well as soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste and a comb. All other items will need to be purchased through a commissary account, including:
• Personal hygiene items (soap, shampoo, razor, etc.);
• Stationery items (stamped post cards, pens, writing paper, stamped envelopes, etc.);
• Whites – socks, briefs, T-shirts, bras, thermal bottoms and thermal shirts;
• Shower sandals, white Velcro shoes;
• Certain over-the-counter (OTC) medications, including Tylenol, Orajel, cough drops, upset stomach relief, denture adhesive, contact solution, etc. Medications will be kept for the inmate on the medical cart once purchased.
• Various snacks and candy; and
• Sugar, creamer and other condiments.