As the 2019 Missouri Legislative session reaches the halfway point, only one bill proposed by local lawmakers has been passed, another is facing resistance and many others are stalled in committee or not yet assigned.
Of the nearly 1,500 pieces of legislation filed in the House this session, the four legislators representing Franklin County have filed a combined 28 bills and resolutions.
Tate
State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, has filed 13 bills and thus far HB 72 has passed the full House and now rests in the Senate for that chamber’s hearing and approval process.
If passed, the second Wednesday in May shall be designated as “Celiac Awareness Day” in the state of Missouri.
One of Tate’s other bills, HB 334, prohibits children from being placed in the custody of individuals who have been found guilty of the offense of sexual trafficking of a child in the first degree, has had a public hearing completed and two more bills (HB 645, HB 679) were scheduled for public hearings earlier this week in separate committees.
Two other bills have been referred to committees but no hearing times are yet scheduled.
The remaining bills have been read the second time on the House floor, but were not assigned a committee for further review as of yet.
Griesheimer
The “Ebker Bill” sponsored by State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, started strong, but in recent weeks has met with resistance and is now in danger of not getting full House approval.
House Bill 499 requires automatic driver’s license revocation when a driver strikes a highway worker in a construction or work zone an when a driver strikes and emergency responder in an emergency zone.
Although the bill has passed three committees, it was recommitted to a previous committee for further review and a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday evening in Jefferson City.
He has filed six other bills this session.
A public hearing has been held on HB 500, which would establish a miles-per-gallon based motor vehicle registration fee.
House Bill 871 has been referred to committee with no hearing scheduled and four others have been read on the House floor for a second time, but not assigned to committee.
Bailey
State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, entered this session with the intent to find a funding mechanism for Bryce’s Law.
The law established a process for charitable organizations to become scholarship-granting organizations for issuing scholarships to individuals, birth to age 21, diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome, Angelman syndrome, dyslexia or cerebral palsy.
A public hearing was held on her bill to create that funding last week, but no official vote out of committee has been held.
Her other four bills filed this session have been read a second time, but not assigned to any committees as of yet.
Simmons
When he started his first session in January, State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, says he planned to sit back, listen and absorb the goings-on around him before he files any bills personally.
This session he has filed on three pieces of legislation, the most notable making changes to the initiative petition process.
All three of Simmons’ bills have been read a second time on the House floor, but none have been assigned to a committee.
Schatz
In his leadership role as Senate Pro Tem, State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is not handling a lot of his own legislation this session as is the custom.
He is however, sponsoring one of the most newsworthy bills since it is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s “Focus on Bridges” plan.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 14 expresses support for issuance of bonds by the Highways and Transportation Commission to pay for construction and repair of 250 bridges on the state highway system, as selected by the Commission, not to exceed $351 million.
This resolution expresses approval for debt service to be paid from future appropriations by the General Assembly from the General Revenue Fund, not to exceed $30,000,000 per year, and expresses the intent to appropriate funds in the future in an amount sufficient to pay the debt service on the bonds.