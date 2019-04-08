State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, says her bill requiring informed consent before adult and child inoculations is neither pro- or anti-vaccine.
According to the House Bill 1164 language, it would require health care providers who administer vaccines to provide all of the following information to the patient or, if the patient is a minor, the patient’s parent or legal guardian before administering a vaccine:
• The benefits and risks of each vaccine;
• The vaccine manufacturer’s product insert;
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine excipient and media summary; and
• How to report a vaccine adverse event.
“It’s like going to the store and looking at the ingredients on a package,” Bailey said. “You should be informed, be in charge of your life and know what’s going into your body.”
A public hearing on the bill will be held Monday, April 8, by the House Committee on Health and Mental Health Policy.
Bailey said she originally filed the bill after being approached by parents and other groups regarding the potential dangers of vaccines, but she is adamant that the bill is not “anti-vaxxer.”
“It’s neither for or against vaccines,” Bailey said. “I’m still for vaccines and my kids have had theirs. The crux of this is we want people to be informed before they make decisions. This is not one size fits all, but no one knows their body or their kids better than themselves.”
Bailey said she understands there may be push-back about the bill but feels patients have the right to make informed choices instead of just taking their doctor’s word on things.
“Thousands of kids have has adverse effects to vaccines over the years,” Bailey said. “If their parents would have known that would happen ahead of time, they wouldn’t have let them get the vaccine.”
On the flip side, Bailey says her office phone has been ringing off the hook and social media is full of support for the bill and its contents.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response and it’s all been positive,” Bailey said. “I didn’t expect that.”
Study
Some of the info Bailey was sent to prompt her filing the bill was research done by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. involving vaccine investigations, or lack thereof, mandated in the 1980s.
Kennedy, who was asked to chair President Donald Trump’s panel on vaccine safety and scientific integrity, began investigating vaccine safety and began looking into a special committee created in the mid-1980s by then President Ronald Reagan.
Bailey said the Sunshine Law requests made by Kennedy alleged the commission tasked with reviewing and updating vaccine safety was a sham and some vaccines have used the same formulas for the past 30-plus years.
Kennedy is known as a staunch anti-vaxxer and has drawn controversial links between children’s vaccines and autism.
Since 2005, despite several studies to the contrary he has also been an outspoken critic of thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative that had been removed from all childhood vaccines except for some variations of the flu vaccine in 2001.
Other Bill
In addition to Bailey’s bill, the committee, on Monday, will also hear testimony on another vaccine related bill.
House Bill 711 filed by State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, would prohibit discrimination against children who are not immunized.
The bill would essentially add language to three current state statutes involving immunizations in children especially related to entry into public and private primary and secondary schools.