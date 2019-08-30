Retiring area engineer Judy Wagner, with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), will be leaving her position, but she left a mark on all of the communities she served, including Washington.
Wagner has served as the area engineer for 17 years. During that time she attended nearly every monthly Washington Area Transportation Committee meeting to keep officials up to speed on state transportation news.
Wagner also heard the concerns of the committee and provided valuable input into projects and plans.
As area engineer, Wagner’s territory was Franklin and Jefferson counties. A resident of Jefferson County, she will begin a new career close to home as the city of Arnold public works director. Her replacement is Stephen O’Connor, who retired from St. Louis County after 29 years working in several roles.
In 2002, Wagner replaced Dan Niec as the area engineer. She worked with two Washington mayors — Dick Stratman and current Mayor Sandy Lucy.
“You have been a tremendous asset to our community and to us personally,” said Mayor Lucy.
She added that some in the area were surprised that the new area engineer in 2002 was a female in a field dominated by men for many years.
“You have risen to the occasion and outshined everyone on the MoDOT team,” Lucy commented
There have been many major projects in the Washington area under Wagner’s watch,
They include Highway KK improvements, Highway 100 widening to Interstate 44 and the new Missouri River bridge on Highway 47.
“You were always behind us, always supporting us and guiding us along the way,” Lucy stated.
Lucy presented Wagner with a painting by her husband, Gary Lucy, featuring the old Highway 47 bridge.
Wagner Speaks
Wagner began her career with MoDOT in 1991 as a construction inspector. She became a resident engineer in 1997.
“It has been a pleasure,” Wagner noted. “You always gave me motivation.
“This community is such an advocate for transportation,” she said, “so we have that connection.
“Everybody in the community was supportive and understood when I couldn’t do something immediately.”
Now that Wagner is moving into a municipal government role, she will incorporate what she learned while working with local officials.
“I will take what I learned from successful communities like Washington, which has been top in the state in getting things done,” she added.
Recognitions
Dan Engemann, with State Sen. Dave Schatz’s office, presented Wagner a resolution on behalf of Schatz and the Senate.
“Obviously transportation issues are important to him,” Engemann said. “Thank you for real leadership and support over the years.”
Bob Zick, Highway 47 Bridge Committee chairman, gave Wagner a photo taken in early 2018 of the first girder being placed in the new bridge.
He explained that the photo was taken while he and Wagner were together at the construction site.
“You gave a priority to Franklin County — you always listened,” said transportation committee member William Miller, Sr. “We have made tremendous progress in Franklin County under your leadership.”
“I think she’s making a smart decision, but I don’t like it,” joked Ed Fischer, transportation committee member.
Wagner served as area engineer the entirety of former Mayor Stratman’s three terms from 2002 to 2014.
“She was a pleasure to work with,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things.”
Stratman added that he nicknamed Wagner “Saint Judy.”
“She has been a fantastic person for this community and Franklin County — the whole state,” he further stated. “I appreciate the good things she has done and I wish her well for the future.”
Tom Blair, district engineer, stated he is impressed with Wagner’s work as area engineer and with the relationships she built in the communities she served.
“I am really proud of Judy and what she has done. She has done amazing,” he said. “I know Steve (O’Connor) will embrace the community like Judy did.”
“She has made a difference,” Blair said. “You guys have showed that to her today.”
“It has been a pleasure working with you,” said Darren Lamb, city administrator. “Thank you for the memories.”