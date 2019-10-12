St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will conclude its 175th Anniversary celebration Sunday, Oct. 13, with Rev. William Schwab delivering the homily at the 10 a.m. worship service.
The morning will include the burning of the atrium mortgage, congregational picture and a luncheon. The community is invited.
St. Peter’s UCC hosts the Harvest Table, which is a free community meal served each Saturday at 5 p.m. The church also hosts the annual Festival of Trees on weekend afternoons in December, where food items and donations are collected to stock local food pantries.