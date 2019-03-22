A St. Patrick’s Day roundup netted 10 arrests for felony warrants by Franklin County deputies and detectives.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the “saturation” was March 15-16 and the operation team was comprised of on-duty deputies, traffic safety unit deputies, narcotics detectives, the sheriff’s office reserve deputy staff and deputies assigned to overtime shifts funded through a Missouri Department of Transportation grant for the St. Patrick’s Day Campaign.
Deputies made 25 total arrests, including eight arrests for drug possession or warrants for felony drug possession.
Pelton added there were several fugitive arrests for cases ranging from traffic warrants to warrants for parole violations, burglary, counterfeiting, fugitives from out of state, armed criminal action and felony driving while intoxicated.
He said there was one arrest for impaired driving.
“We aggressively targeted high-crime areas,” Pelton told The Missourian. “It was a high-visibility, high-enforcement operation in areas where we have been having issues.
“We always take an aggressive approach when it comes to bringing people in off the streets when they have warrants.”
New Cases
Pelton stated there were four new narcotics possession investigations generated during the St. Patrick’s Day saturation.
The charges will be applied for through the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Authorities arrested a 25-year-old New Haven woman, a 30-year-old Union man, a 27-year-old Union man and a 27-year-old Bourbon man. Their names are being withheld pending formal charges.
There also were 10 persons arrested on traffic-related stops with misdemeanor warrants.
Fugitive Arrests
Listed below are the names of those arrested on felony warrants, ages, town of residency, and type of warrant:
• Brady Conway, 25, Pacific, parole violation;
• Robbie Cowart, 23, Washington, DWI, counterfeiting, out-of-state fugitive warrant, as well as traffic charges;
• Sarah Kain, 21, Labadie, DWI, armed criminal action, felony leaving the scene of an accident;
• Jonathan Lyman, 24, Pacific, felony possession of controlled substance;
• Bradley McIntyre, 47, Robertsville, felony possession of controlled substance;
• James Nash, 46, Catawissa, parole violation;
• Franizco Peet, 58, Pacific, second-degree domestic assault;
• Matthew Pettis, 47, Villa Ridge, failure to appear to court for a felony;
• Sarah Sexton, 37, Sullivan, stealing; and
• Tyler Sims, 22, St. Clair, burglary, possession of controlled substance, peace disturbance, possession of marijuana, traffic charges.