The Rev. Martin R. Springer has been placed in the role of interim pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Beaufort.
Springer was born and raised in Brawley, Calif.
He worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster and attended junior college classes at night and on the weekends throughout 1976-1982.
From 1982 to 1986, Springer served on active duty in the United States Air Force.
Springer earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in human resources management through Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill.
He began a career in U.S. Civil Service in 1987.
Springer was selected for a manpower, personnel and training officer position for a telecommunications contracting agency at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.
There he served from 1986-1999.
During this time, he was called back into active duty in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Springer earned the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Persian Gulf War Service Medal.
In 1996, Springer entered Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, and graduated in 1999. He was ordained in 2000.
He served a “convertible” vicarage at St. John Lutheran Church and school, Chester, Ill., where he was ordained and called to be associate pastor at St. John.
There he was the chairman of the Chester Veterans’ Memorial Committee and was named outstanding citizen of Chester in 2001.
In 2002, he accepted the call to serve as sole pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Imperial, coordinating the congregation’s observance of their 150th anniversary.
He played a major role in the establishment of the Jefferson County Lutheran School Association and the establishment of Christ the Vine Lutheran School, Pevely.
During his tenure at St. Paul, Springer was recognized by the St. Louis Seminary for his specialized mentorship of pastoral interns.
In 2006, he accepted the call to serve as senior pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Edwardsville, Ill.
He served there through 2012 when he accepted the call to serve as sole pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Tucker, Ga.
In 2014, he served as the sole pastor of Community of Faith Lutheran Church, Spring Grove, Ill.