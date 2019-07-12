When Father Carl Scheble received a call from the Archdiocese of St. Louis April 1 to fulfill an assignment at St. Gertrude Parish, he thought it was an April fool’s joke.
Once he realized it wasn’t a joke, Father Scheble said he wasn’t afraid to say yes to the assignment due to advice he had received.
“There was a joke that if you were ever offered an assignment in Franklin County, never say no,” he said.
Father Scheble’s first day with St. Gertrude was June 25. He noted that the first week was a blur.
He said he’s not planning on changing anything right off the bat, noting that the parish has been around for so long that something must be going right. The parish has been around since 1845.
Father Scheble grew up in North City, more specifically in Baden. He attended Prep North School in Florissant for high school.
His best friend was going to attend a seminary college, so Scheble decided to give it a try too.
Throughout his college years, he learned about ministry in elderly homes, for youth and in the African-American community. During his fourth year of college, he student taught.
“It was doing that ministry I thought I could do this for the rest of my life,” he said.
Before being ordained in 1983, Father Scheble attended graduate school in Rome.
His first assignment was at St. Matthias the Apostle in Mehlville. That assignment lasted for three years.
“I like the diversity of doing parish work,” he said. “For me it keeps it fresh.”
Then Father Scheble worked in the African-American community for 18 years.
“I enjoyed it,” he said. “It was a great experience for me.”
During that time, Father Scheble helped merge and consolidate schools, which he said did not particularly enjoy. But in the end, he said, it’s a blessing because a community has been formed.
That’s the best part of merging parishes and schools, Scheble said.
“Being able to say the struggle was worth it,” he said. “We’re better together.”
In 2005, he worked in Florissant and helped merge three parishes and two schools down to one parish and school.
By 2011, Scheble accepted an assignment at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in University City. He stayed there for three years before becoming the dean of South City Deanery and pastor at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Louis.
Father Scheble said he wasn’t expecting to leave there so soon, but is looking forward to providing ministry in a rural community.
He said he’s taken by the history of this area, especially when it involves Lewis and Clark. He’s also excited to ride his bicycle here.
“I’m looking forward to learning the Katy Trail,” he noted.
Father Scheble also said he’s looking forward to having a school again.
“I’ve missed the energy the school brings,” he said.