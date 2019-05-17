School officials in Franklin County say they will be watching closely as the St. Clair School District implements a program to allow a limited number of faculty and staff to be trained to serve as armed protection officers.
However, some districts said they prefer working with local law enforcement to have school resource/police officers at their buildings.
The St. Clair School District will work with Shield Solutions LLC, West Plains, Mo., which will interview, screen, test and train employees. Staff who complete the training will then be armed with a weapon or a spray device.
St. Clair Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said he feels having school protection officers will “serve as an effective deterrent” to the continued school shootings happening across the country.
Superintendents in the county said they will certainly be watching to see how the program goes in St. Clair, but aren’t inclined to follow suit as of now.
Washington
Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said while she understands the theory of school protection officers, she fundamentally does not believe those who go to college to obtain a degree in education or those who have passion for working in schools, should have the responsibility of now being armed and also charged with protecting students with a weapon.
“Having worked in schools for 27 years, as a teacher, assistant principal, director of human resources (personnel), assistant superintendent and superintendent, I can list as many things wrong with this idea as I can otherwise,” VanLeer told The Missourian.
“Our teachers already carry the responsibility of teaching students the Missouri Learning Standards, differentiating their instruction to meet the needs of each child, handling the nuances of managing a classroom, handling disruptive behaviors, supervising students’ in the classroom, hallway and all other areas of the school campus, assessing students level of understanding, reteaching, entertaining, nurturing, disciplining, communicating with parents and the list goes on and on,” she said.
“Now, we want to arm them too,” she said. “At some point we have to ask ourselves, who are our teachers going to be in the future, will we be able to fill our vacant positions, will anyone want to do the job, and take on the responsibility?”
VanLeer said she realizes that school protection officers don’t have to be just teachers, and that some may be fine with this added responsibility, but it’s a big burden to take on.
“We don’t ask police officers to teach class all day, model physics problems, teach students about the periodic table, solve algebraic equations or teach students how to improve their phonemic awareness or reading comprehension skills while on the job. Our staff should have the same courtesy,” she said.
“We all have to work to improve mental health, social/emotional learning, character and citizenship . . . and that goes for students, parents and public servants,” she added. “We are constantly looking at how we can improve student safety.”
VanLeer said the Washington School District is doing this through improved processes and procedures, the new safety vestibule and visitor management systems it will be putting in place, its direct cooperation and collaboration with local law enforcement, the addition of school resource officers (SROs) and other tactics.
“So, of course, we consider the safety of our students of the utmost importance. We are not all going to agree on this issue and what is probably more unfortunate is that we are having the conversation at all,” she said. “I would like to see more state and federal funding for schools in Missouri and/or the United States to add resources for the purposes of focused safety solutions (for example SROs), versus adding the responsibilities onto those who already have a full plate.”
VanLeer said she’s not looking at the politics of this issue, nor does she want to be in the middle of a pro/anti-gun conversation.
“I am looking at the issue from an educational lens and I appreciate being able to share this perspective with others,” she said.
Meramec Valley
Dr. John Mulford, Meramec Valley R-III School District superintendent, said each school district is unique when it comes to issues of school safety, identifying effective strategies and the ability to fund those strategies.
“In the Meramec Valley School District, we are fortunate to have partnerships with local law enforcement that include having school resource officers on our campus,” he said. “These officers are armed and complete training annually.”
In addition, he said Meramec Valley has been proactive in its approach to address other safety- and security-related issues to help make its campuses as safe as they can be.
“At this time, we are not exploring training any of its employees to become school protection officers,” he said. “However, it is nice to know that the district has that option should it be determined at a future date that we need to go in that direction.”
Union
Union Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said his district will be closely monitoring how the program works in St. Clair.
“The district has talked about improving ways to improve security in recent years,” he said.
Weinhold said at one point, Union was considering a program similar to what will be coming to St. Clair.
“Ultimately the school board went another direction,” he said.
Last summer, the district drafted new agreements with the Union Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Under the agreements, Weinhold said the district is able to have a uniformed school resource officer at each school.
“We elected to go with the full-time SRO program,” he said. “That’s where we’re still at. We have not changed away from that, but that’s not to say we won’t. We want to learn from St. Clair, but right now, we’re sticking with the SROs.”
Under Union’s SRO plan, the district pays 100 percent of the officer’s salary while the SRO is working for the school. Under that arrangement, the district was able to get four officers from the Union police department and one from the sheriff’s department.
Weinhold said the program is working for now, but he will be watching to see how it goes in St. Clair
“We’ll take a look at it, weigh the pros and cons, and see how it goes for them,” he said. “Right now we’re sticking with having one certified police officer.”
Sullivan
Sullivan School District Superintendent Dr. Thomas Allen said the topic of having teachers and staff as school protection officers has not been brought up by his school board.
Allen said it could come up in the future, but as of right now, no school board members have expressed any interest.
Sullivan has three school resource officers — one per campus, according to Allen.
“We feel like we have full coverage of our district with our SROs,” he said.
Within the past five to 10 years, he said the district has increased different security measures at each campus, including the addition of more SROs.
Sheriff Responds
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, said he supports the St. Clair School District’s decision.
“Time is precious and any opportunity to save a life is positive,” he said. “This is a great step in being prepared to save lives.”
Pelton added there is an average of 4.6 lives lost per minute during a school shooting.
“If you can stop a shooting before it happens, that is huge,” he commented. “I am a firm believer in an individual’s rights to protect themselves. Schools are vulnerable, soft targets, and a shooting can happen anywhere.”
He stressed the decision to arm teachers should be made locally.
“Administrators and superintendents understand what works best in their districts,” Pelton said.
The Shield Solutions training is “intensive” and exceeds that of many law enforcement agencies, he said
Pelton noted that once school staff unholster a gun they are employees of Shield Solutions, limiting liability of a school district.
Kruse told The Missourian that the St. Clair school staff candidates will be trained at a Shield Solutions facility. The cost is based on the number of trainees, estimated to be about $49,000, which includes training, ongoing screenings, evaluations and more for one school year.
“The Missouri Legislature has authorized this program as a way to address and deter violent incidents, and our board and our local law enforcement believe it is an effective way to deter those who might consider harming children,” Kruse said.
St. Clair Police Chief Bill Hammack told The Missourian that the training program that Shield Solutions provides for a school employee is “very intense.”
“It is actually more weapons training than an officer would receive in a police academy,” said Hammack, noting it might be difficult for the district to find an employee willing to go through the initial training, in addition to yearly continued training and screenings.
“I think it’s a positive step forward for (the district) if (it) can find the right fit, the right personnel for each building, which could be a challenge for some school districts. Not everybody wants to have that responsibility,” he said.
Shield Solutions specializes in business and school security, according to its website. The company offers a critical incident response course and a school employee firearms training program, which equips select employees to carry concealed firearms.
Joe Barker, Elizabeth Barmeier, Pauline Masson and Gregg Jones all contributed to this story.