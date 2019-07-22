A 46-year-old St. Clair man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on Highway 47.
Anthony W. Tucker was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide at 11:21 a.m. on northbound Highway 47 at Highway AD when a 2003 Buick Century driven by Jasmine R. Derhammer, 19, Union, pulled into the path of the motorcycle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The patrol said Derhammer failed to yield while turning from Highway AD into Highway 47. The motorcycle struck the side of the Derhammer and Tucker was ejected.
Tucker was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington where he was pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m. He was wearing a helmet, the patrol said.