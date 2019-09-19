A St. Clair man was killed Thursday morning while at work at an O’Fallon sanitation equipment company.
According to reports, Kenneth Atchison, 36, was an employee R&R Contracting Inc.
O’Fallon Police said the Atchison’s body was found by co-workers about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.
An investigation is under way to determine Atchison’s cause of death,
R&R Contracting provides portable restrooms, restroom trailers and other items for construction sites and special events, according to the company’s website.