A St. Clair man was charged Tuesday with assaulting his wife and seriously injuring her.
Phillip R. Nunn Sr., 42, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with third-degree domestic assault, a felony. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the son of the victim called authorities Tuesday because he had not heard from his mother since Saturday, Aug. 24. The victim had gone out that night with friends and he had not heard from her since then.
The son told authorities that his mother and stepfather, Nunn, recently separated and she is now staying with a family member. Both she and her husband’s phones were shut off and contact could not be made with either person, the sheriff’s office said.
Family members finally made contact with Nunn at his home in the 2000 block of West Springfield in St. Clair. Nunn allegedly told the victim’s family that he had not seen his wife since Friday, Aug. 23.
The mother’s car was located at a business in the Union area, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to Nunn’s home where he stated that the victim was asleep in bed.
The victim was found with serious injuries likely from an assault, according to the sheriff’s office.