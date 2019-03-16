A St. Clair man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested after leading Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a detective in a pursuit Tuesday.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the detective noticed Chance C. Ziegler, 42, driving a blue Dodge Durango at 8:15 a.m. on St. Louis Inn Road southwest of St. Clair.
Ziegler is a suspect in a burglary investigation, Pelton said.
The detective turned around to attempt to stop the vehicle Ziegler was driving, he explained.
Ziegler accelerated the vehicle in an to attempt to elude the detective. Uniformed deputies joined in the pursuit of Ziegler, Pelton added.
The pursuit continued on St. Louis Inn Road to Perkins Road, and ultimately ended on Dry Branch Road near Riverwoods Estates where the driver pulled over and surrendered.
New charges are expected to be filed against Ziegler for the pursuit, according to Pelton.
Ziegler was charged last year in Washington County with second-degree burglary.
In 2012, Ziegler was charged in a federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to manufacture in excess of 50 grams of methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to possess pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and one count of possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine.