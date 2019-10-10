For the second time this year, the Franklin County Commission has adjusted the speed limits on a large number of county roads.
In this round, more than 50 roads will have the speed reduced by five to ten miles per hour.
According to the commission order passed Tuesday, two public hearings were held in September and another last week to allow the public input on the speed changes.
The speed limit adjustments are part of a long term study of county roads and their conditions.
In August, the commission raised the speed limits on an additional 47 county roads
Franklin County Highway Administrator Ron Williams said roads with speed limits ending with a 5 were targeted.
“We looked at the types of road conditions and any other special considerations like speed and school zones,” Williams explained. “In most cases the speeds were raised, but some may be lowered because of the condition of the road.”
The study was done at the request of the county commission and Williams added the most time-consuming portion of this project was actually going out and assessing the conditions of all of the rural roads.
25 to 20
Half of the speed reductions will be on roads where the current limit is 25 miles per hour. The new limit will now be 20 miles per hour.
Those roads include:
Adams Street, Labadie; Adler, from Highway O to the end of county maintenance; Blankenship Lane, from Schubert Road to the end of county maintenance; Calvey Avenue, Catawissa; First Street, Catawissa; Frisco Spur; Grand Avenue, Catawissa; Hickory Street, St. Clair; High in the unincorporated area of Moselle; Jefferson Street, Robertsville; Johnson Lane, Robertsville; Leroy Avenue, Catawissa; Marjorie Avenue, Catawissa; Mckissock Avenue, Catawissa; Meramec Avenue, Gray Summit; North Shore Drive, Robertsville; Patton Drive, Catawissa; Ronnie Lane, Catawissa; Second Street, Robertsville; South Second Street, Robertsville; South Third, Robertsville; Summit Avenue, Catawissa; Summit View; Washington Street, Robertsville; Washington Street, Robertsville; and Westwood Drive, Catawissa.
30 to 20
Five roads including; Hogan, Leffingwell, Stanton; Powell Avenue, Labadie; Second Street, Labadie; and Washington Street, Labadie will be reduced from 30 miles per hour to 20.
35 to 30
Ten county roads will have the speeds reduced from 35 to 30 miles per hour.
Those roads include:
American Inn, from Highway O to Highway AT; Brush Creek-Highway TT to Mill Hill; Buth Lane, for the entire length from Highway 50 to the end of county maintenance; Country Club Lane; East Denmark north of Highway 50 only; Fiddle Creek; Fiddle Creek Spur; Louis Lane Drive; Miramiguoa Drive; River Bend; and Woods Creek.
40 to 30
Ten roads, Holy Family Church; Jones Lane, between Highway 100 and St. John’s Road; Lefler Lane: Massey Ford, excluding 75 feet north of Jason Louis Lane Drive continuing 200 feet South of Jason; Old State Highway 50 to Highway ZZ; Knollcrest Drive; South Montgomery; Stranghoerner; Toelke; West Whiskey Creek; and Windy Valley Lane will all be reduced from 40 to 30 miles per hour.
The recommended speed limits on Cartwright Lane, Old Gray Summit Spur, and Old Highway 100, west will be 20 miles per hour.
Copies of the new speed limits will be sent to Laurie Ruether, clerk of the municipal court; Billy Eckelkamp, municipal court prosecutor; and Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton for dissemination to his deputies who patrol the affected roads.