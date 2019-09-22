About 7,000 Franklin County voters will be affected by some polling place changes next year, but they won’t have to go much farther to cast their ballots.
Last year, when County Clerk Tim Baker was still a candidate, but had won the primary election, the retiring clerk Debbie Door allowed him to shadow the Election Day process to have a jump-start when he took office on Jan. 1.
While observing those elections, Baker spotted a few changes that needed to be made for the safety and convenience of the voters, specifically in Pacific and New Haven.
“Debbie brought the election process in the county to this level and now I’m trying to take it to the next level,” Baker said. “We will be going from 46 polling paces in the county down to 44.”
New Haven
There are 1,220 active voters in New Haven who have been voting at city hall and the firehouse polling places in town for many years.
Next year, all New Haven voters in Wards 1 and 2 will vote at the firehouse.
Baker said there are too many issues with city hall, while the fire house is brand new and the two polling places are only a half-mile apart.
“New Haven City Hall is a safety issue,” Baker said. “Parking is a problem and voters have to go behind the secured area to get to the conference room to vote. That leaves the workers there vulnerable.”
Voter turnout at New Haven precincts averaged 69 percent in November 2016.
Pacific
There are 4,783 active voters in four precincts in and around the Pacific area.
For 2020, the 740 Pacific Ward 1 voters will cast ballots at the Pacific Eagles Club.
The 2,512 voters in Pacific Ward 3 and Pacific Out of Town will join 1,531 Pacific Ward 2 voters at the Tri-County Senior Center.
In the 2016 presidential election voter turnout for all four Pacific precincts averaged 65 percent.
2020 Test
Baker says even though voters may have to travel a bit further to vote on Election Day, technology has streamlined the process which should avoid any longer waits.
“This consolidation saves on equipment, and saves on election judges,” he said. “Voters won’t have to worry about lines especially when you look at the lower voter turnout the past few elections. 2020 will be a real test.”
Baker added the 2020 municipal, primary and especially the presidential elections will be good tests to see if the consolidations work and if even more can be done in the future.
“If we get back up to the 60 or 70 percent voter turnout, we can always look at opening a polling place back up and adding more equipment,” he said. “After every election we look at how we can consolidate. We want people to come out and vote and have to be very cautious, we don’t discourage that.”
Voter Registration
As of Thursday, there were 70,472 registered voters in Franklin County. Of those only 64,618 have been active participants in the last few elections.
Baker said overall new voter registrations have been flat, but there are plans to conduct registration drives at all of the Franklin County high schools to get new voters involved in the process.
“If students are 17 1/2 they can register to vote,” he noted.
In November 2018, registered voters totaled 71,982. Of that 43,394, or 60.2 percent, cast ballots in the election that included a contested Missouri Senate race.
In the last presidential election in November 2016 voter turnout in Franklin County set a new high-water mark with 71 percent of the county’s registered voters casting 50,864 ballots.