Many county residents will stay home on Election Day next week, but it’s not by choice. They don’t have anything to vote for.
Due to limited ballot measures and noncompetitive races, four of the nearly 70 Franklin County polling places won’t even be open Tuesday, April 2.
According to the county clerk’s office, polling places located at the Beaufort Lions Club, St. Joseph’s (Neier) Parish Hall, Spring Bluff R-15 School and Union Fire Station No. 1 will not be open and are not included in the list below.
Those polling places serve residents living in the precincts of Beaufort/Lyon, Beaufort/Union-Pea Ridge, Jeffriesburg, Spring Bluff and Union Out of Town.
Since the residents in those areas live outside of city limits they are not eligible to vote in the April municipal elections.
Likewise, the school districts they live in have no issues on the ballot, so they have nothing to vote on.
Open But No Vote
There are also several polling places in which half of the residents of a precinct will have something to vote on and the other half of the registered voters will not, depending on where their residence lies in the precinct.
Residents in the following precincts should note their polling place will be open, but they may not have anything to vote for.
• Clover Bottom West,
• Detmold/Jaegers Shop,
• Elmont/Japan,
• Gerald Out of Town,
• Gildehaus,
• Krakow,
• Leslie Out of Town,
• Lyon,
• Prairie Dell,
• Stanton and Dry Branch/Stanton, and
• Sullivan Out of Town.
Those polling places are highlighted in the list below.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the municipal election Tuesday, during which time any person properly registered to vote in Franklin County will be given the opportunity to cast his or her ballot.
Residents may call the clerk’s office, division of elections at 636-583-6364 with any questions on Franklin County polling places.
Polling Places
Berger Ward 1, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 403 Walnut St., Berger.
Berger Ward 2, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 403 Walnut St., Berger.
Berger Out of Town, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 403 Walnut St., Berger.
Excelsior/Yeates, Assumption Catholic School, 605 Miller, New Haven.
Gray Summit, United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St., Gray Summit.
Labadie, Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 301 Third St., Labadie.
Pacific Ward 1, Pacific Presbyterian Church, 410 W. St. Louis, Pacific.
Pacific Ward 2, Pacific Eagles Club, 707 W. Congress, Pacific.
Pacific Ward 3, Pacific Eagles Club, 707 W. Congress, Pacific.
Pacific Out of Town, Riverbend School, 2085 Highway N, Pacific.
St. Albans, The Fulton School at St. Albans, 123 Schoolhouse Road, St. Albans.
Villa Ridge, First Baptist Church of Villa Ridge, Highways AT and M, Villa Ridge.
Elmont/Japan, Japan R-16 School, 4640 Highway H, Sullivan.
Gerald Ward 1, St. Gerald Catholic Church Hall, 402 E. Fitzgerald Ave., Gerald.
Gerald Ward 2, St. Gerald Catholic Church Hall, 402 E. Fitzgerald Ave., Gerald.
Gerald Out of Town, St. Gerald Catholic Church Hall, 402 E. Fitzgerald Ave., Gerald.
Leslie Out of Town, Leslie Fire Station, New Fire Station, Leslie.
Leslie Village, Leslie Fire Station, New Fire Station, Leslie.
Catawissa, Catawissa Union Church, Highways N and HH, Catawissa.
Robertsville, Robertville Masonic Hall, 1228 Adler Lane, Robertsville.
Dry Branch, St. Clair Elks Lodge, 35 E. North St., St. Clair.
Parkway Village, St. Clair Elks Lodge, 35 E. North St., St. Clair.
Prairie Dell, East Central College, 1964 Prairie Dell Road, Union.
St. Clair Ward 1, St. Clair City Hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive, St. Clair.
St. Clair Ward 2, St. Clair City Hall, 1 Paul Parks Drive, St. Clair.
St. Clair Out of Town, St. Clair Elks Lodge, 35 E. North St., St. Clair.
Detmold/Jaegers Shop, Stone Church, Highway Y to Stone Church Road.
Lyon, Campbellton School, 3693 Highway 185 and KK.
Charmwood, First Baptist Church of Stanton, 1991 Meramec St., Stanton.
Miramiguoa Village, Sullivan School Administration Building, 138 Taylor St., Sullivan.
Oak Grove Village, Sullivan School Administration Building, 138 Taylor St., Sullivan.
Pea Ridge, Beaufort Lions Club, Highway 185 to Lutheran Church Road.
Stanton, First Baptist Church of Stanton, 1991 Meramec St., Stanton.
Sullivan Ward 1, First Presbyterian Church, 285 E. Springfield Road, Sullivan.
Sullivan Ward 2, First Presbyterian Church, 285 E. Springfield Road, Sullivan.
Sullivan Ward 3, First Presbyterian Church, 285 E. Springfiled Road, Sullivan.
Sullivan Out of Town, Sullivan School Administration Building, 138 Taylor St., Sullivan.
New Haven Ward 1, New Haven City Hall, 101 Front St., New Haven.
New Haven Ward 2, New Haven Fire Station, 103 Dwayne Von Behren Drive, New Haven.
Duemler, Bethel Baptist Church, 569 Bethel Church Road, Lonedell.
Luebbering, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 7753 Highway FF, Luebbering.
Clover Bottom West, St. Ann’s Church Hall, 7851 Highway YY, Clover Bottom.
Clover Bottom East, Wellspring Wesleyan Church, 2396 Highway A, Washington.
South Point, Presbyterian Church of Washington, 4835 South Point Road, Washington.
Ziegenmeyer, First Christian Church, 6890 W. Highway 100, Washington.
Beaufort-Union, Beaufort Lions Club, Highway 185 at Lutheran Church Road.
Gildehaus, St. John’s-Gildehaus cafeteria, 5567 Gildehaus Road, Villa Ridge.
Krakow, St. Gertrude Old Hall at Highways A and YY, Krakow.
Union Ward 1, City Hall Council Room 3, 500 E. Locust, Union.
Union Ward 2, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 208 W. Springfield Ave., Union.
Union Ward 3, First Methodist Church, 848 W. Main St., Union.
Union Ward 4, East Central College, 1964 Prairie Dell Road, Union.
Washington Ward 1, American Legion Hall, 1007 E. Third St., Washington.
Washington Ward 2, Headquarters Fire Station, 14th St., Washington.
Washington Ward 3, KC Hall, 1121 Columbus Lane, Washington.
Washington Ward 4, City Hall Council Chambers, 405 Jefferson St., Washington.