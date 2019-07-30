An unforeseen soil issue could add costs to Franklin County’s new adult detention center project.
On Tuesday, Jennifer Kissinger with Navigate Building Solutions briefed the county commission on the discovery in the soil behind the existing facility that may require costly action.
“In some areas we have found a gravel layer,” Kissinger said. “The rock is trapping the water. The rain also has caused delays and we are struggling to get the work site dry. The weather has been extremely unusual for this time of year.”
Kissinger explained the areas that are being excavated, some as deep as 14 to 17 feet, were backfilled 25 years ago and they were uncertain about what they might find.
“When it was filled they had no intentions of putting a building there in the future,” she said. “Most of it is suitable soil but we have found a lot of root wads.”
Plans
Kissinger and representatives from Cochran Engineering told the commission there are three options to properly drying and prepping the area to pour footings and foundations for the jail expansion.
The first option is to add lime and fly ash into the soil to dry it out, but Cochran does not like to use those volatile substances that near to populated areas because its caustic properties can be harmful to people and other surrounding structures.
The second option would be to add more shot rock to the soil to make it more stable. This option may be unavoidable if option three is not successful.
Option three is basically to wait for Mother Nature to dry out the soil naturally.
The commission approved the payment for an earth mover and operator to be paid to be brought to the site and help pick through the soil to get it dried out.
They also plan to add an additional 4 to 6 inches of rock on the base of the new concrete pad that will be the foundation of the new cells.
Kissinger said the $6.6 million steel cell structure is scheduled to be delivered in November, so the excavation and concrete work has be done by then, further stressing the excavation deadlines.
She added this and other soil contingency plans were built into the original jail construction budget.
Updates
The mass excavations at the site began July 9, and are ongoing as well as removal and re-compaction of the undocumented fill.
By the end of July or early August they plan to begin footing installations and River City Construction will be submitting a construction schedule for review.
In addition to the more than $20 million in bids already awarded, there are still several other items that need to be considered in upcoming bid packages on the $30 million project.
Some of those items include:
• Kitchen/dishwashing equipment;
• Laundry equipment;
• Evidence storage systems;
• Inmate property storage systems;
• Outdoor signage;
• Miscellaneous outdoor signage; and
• 911 dispatch consoles.
Furniture for the facility also will be purchased and Kissinger said inventory was being done this week to see which existing furniture can and will be moved over and what will have to be purchased new.
Construction at the jail/911 center is projected to be complete by winter of 2020 with additional renovation to the existing structure finished during the spring and summer of 2021.