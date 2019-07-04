Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning, June 30, in Jefferson County.
Glenn L. Young, 52, O’Fallon, was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre eastbound on Route W near Patty Drive at 1:15 a.m. when the car crossed the center-line. A 2008 Jeep Compass, driven by Megan E. Klick, 20, Sullivan, tried to avoid the Young vehicle by also crossing the center line. Young then corrected the vehicle he was driving, but again crossed the center line hitting the front of the Klick Jeep, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Eureka Fire Protection District.
Four passengers in the Jeep also sustained minor injuries. Their names follow:
Megan L. Matchell, 19, Washington; Brittney A. Sanford, 23, St. Ann; Derek J. Sanford, 20, Union; and Ronnie W. Sanford, 25, St. Ann, were all taken to Mercy Hospital South By Eureka Fire Protection District.
Brittney Sanford was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. The two drivers and other passengers were wearing seat belts.