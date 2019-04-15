An endangered silver alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Sullivan woman who has been missing since April 11.
Betty Alexander, who has a medical condition, is described as a white female, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Alexander has shoulder length hair and she might not be wearing shoes, authorities said.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Sullivan police at 573-468-8001.
Alexander was last seen at her residence at her apartment in the 10 block South Center Street at 3 p.m. April 11. S
She does not have medication with her, police said.