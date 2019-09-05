There are 82,143 men and women listed as Missing in Action from U.S. conflicts throughout the years.
While traveling into Franklin County residents and visitors alike may have noticed the new POW/MIA county signs installed recently to honor those men and women.
In all, 19 signs have been placed around the perimeter of the county signifying its designation as the first POW/MIA county in the United States.
On Friday, Aug. 30, members of the Washington Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Washington Korean War Veterans Chapter 324, who planted the seed for the designation more than two years ago, assembled to formally dedicate the final sign to be installed on the south side of the new Highway 47 bridge in Washington.
The backdrop for the unveiling was a 5-ton refurbished military truck supplied by Joe Thatcher, owner of Midwest Military Equipment in Labadie.
Franklin County ordered the signs, 24-inch by 30-inch, at a cost of $75 each and they were installed over the past few weeks by the county highway department.
The official POW/MIA flag also will be flown at the county courthouse in honor of the designation.
The POW/MIA county designation is a partnership with the St. Louis POW/MIA museum.
In fact, Franklin County’s role in the process has opened the door for the program to spread state- and nationwide.
Designation
In February, museum President Paul Dillion was joined at the county commission meeting by board museum members Mike Brown and Noel Freesh to present the county with its official designation and to show their gratitude for the support of the group’s endeavors.
“Our mission is to honor all who have served in any branch and were captured by enemies of the United States,” Dillion explained. “Also anyone missing from any conflict of any year.”
Early in the process, issues arose with the veterans group receiving certification from the U.S. Department of State.
The request was initially declined due to a problem with the specificity of the request, but after the county contacted Gov. Mike Parson’s office, the designation was approved for the county.
“Without the help of Franklin County, this program wouldn’t be happening,” Dillion said. “I don’t know what they said to the Secretary of State’s office, but in a matter of days, we got our service mark.”
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the county is honored to receive the first-ever designation for a county and happy to help the POW/MIA group.
“I was totally unaware of this program until it was brought to my attention by the Washington Korean War Veterans group,” Brinker said “We decided to wholeheartedly pursue the designation.”
Brinker, along with First District Commissioner Todd Boland and Sheriff Steve Pelton, also attended the sign unveiling last Friday.
Cities
There are 18 individual cities which have the POW/MIA designation, the most recent being Florissant, which received its designation Monday, Aug. 26.
Fenton was the first city to receive the designation in December of 2016, followed shortly thereafter by St. Ann, Bellefontaine Neighbors, Caledonia, and Jefferson City received the designation in the fall of 2017.
In 2018, the cities of St. Ann, Farmington, Arnold, Bismarck, Rolla, Sunset Hills and Fredericktown were designated.
“This program is really taking off faster than we expected,” Dillion said. “We are thrilled and a little scared all at the same time. At times it seems to be overshadowing the museum renovations.”
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy also was requested to make Washington a POW/MIA city.
Sign Locations
The 17 sign locations include:
• Highway 100 both eastbound and westbound;
• Highway 47 both northbound and southbound;
• U.S. Highway 50 eastbound;
• Interstate 44 north/south outer roads eastbound and westbound;
• Highway 185 northbound:
• Highway 30 westbound;
• Business Loop 44 westbound:
• Highway D northbound;
• Highway E eastbound;
• Highway F northbound;
• Highway J northbound;
• Highway NN northbound;
• Highway O westbound;
• Highway T westbound;
• Highway Z eastbound; and
• Highway ZZ eastbound.