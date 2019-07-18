A Mexico, Mo., mother was charged Monday for allegedly shifting a car into park on Interstate 44, causing it to skid out of control.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda H. Hager, 31, was a passenger in a car driven Saturday by her 30-year-old boyfriend on I-44 near the 234 mile marker when she shifted the car into park during an argument with the man.
Hager’s 9-year-old daughter also was in the car that skid out of control into the median between the east- and westbound lanes.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:30 p.m. for the report of a crash involving two cars and a fight in progress. At the scene, deputies learned that there was no crash but the two vehicles were traveling together.
The sheriff’s office said Hager was “highly intoxicated” after floating on a river in the Sullivan area. The argument began between Hager and the man while they were traveling home.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, Hager allegedly fled on foot from the van with her child, and ran into traffic on I-44.
She resisted arrest while being taken into custody, and then she allegedly kicked the interior of a patrol car causing damage to county-owned electronics equipment, authorities said.
Hager was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree felony property damage, and misdemeanor resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.
She is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000. cash-only bond. A request to be released on her own recognizance was denied Monday by Judge Stan Williams.
A bond reduction hearing is slated for Wednesday, July 17, according to court records.
Court records indicate Hager is from San Diego, Calif.