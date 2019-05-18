The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is aggressively educating the public about the dangers of distracted driving as the number of fatal crashes climbs.
There have been 11 fatal crashes so far this year in the county, just one shy of the totals in May 2018.
“We are asking people to use caution, slow down and keep phones down,” said Sheriff Steve Pelton. “One contributing factor is texting and driving, but all distracted driving is dangerous.”
He added that motorists should slow down in the rain and be cognizant of the distance they drive behind other vehicles.
“These are all things we have talked about often, but we really want people to consider taking action,” Pelton added.
There are just two counties in Missouri with a greater number of fatal crashes this year — Jackson, 20, and St. Louis, 24. St. Louis city has 12 fatal crashes so far in 2019.
Jefferson County, which typically has more fatal crashes than Franklin, has eight so far this year.
“We want to bring the facts to light,” Pelton commented. “Talk to kids and young drivers and be sure they are taking all of the precautions they can.”
The sheriff’s office starts early educating future drivers about the dangers of distracted or intoxicated driving.
The Youth Transition Program taught to eighth-graders put a lot of focus on driving safely, Pelton said.
He also urged all drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts.
Distracted Driving
Although cellphone use while driving has surged over the past decade as texting, messaging and other phone apps have become more widespread, all distracted driving can lead to crashes.
“It is not just texting, but distracted driving across the board,” said Lt. Michael Richardson, traffic safety unit supervisor. “I have seen people reading a full-sized newspaper while going 75-85 mph on the highway.”
Deputies also have pulled over motorists who have been eating, applying makeup or reading novels as they drive.
“Most people who are speeding are actually not in a hurry,” added Richardson. “They aren’t late for work, a lot of time they have nowhere to be.”
He noted that there are more crashes involving distracted drivers Mondays through Fridays that those driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
“We pull people over all of the time for failing to maintain a lane,” Richardson said. “Just once across the line could be their last, even if it is their first time.”
State to Date
There have been 226 fatal crashes statewide through May 5.
Statewide there is a 15 percent decrease in fatal crashes so far this year. Of those, 61 percent of those killed were not wearing seat belts.
Listed below are the number of fatal crashes in the same counting period during the past five years:
• 2018 — 267;
• 2017 — 291;
• 2016 — 286;
• 2015 — 258; and
• 2014 — 224.
County Numbers
In 2018 there was a total of 23 fatal crashes in Franklin County. That was an increase from 2017 when there were 14 fatalities.
We had a substantial drop that year (2017),” Pelton said. “The weather conditions were better and it was not a rough winter — winter months are always a challenge for us when it comes to fatal crashes.”
Yearly Totals
Listed below are the fatal crashes in Franklin County from 2010-2016:
• 2016 — 18;
• 2015 — 20;
• 2014 — 23;
• 2013 — 19;
• 2012 — 22;
• 2011 — 15; and
• 2010 — 26.
Listed below are the total number of fatal crashes in the state from 2010 through 2018:
• 2018 — 921;
• 2017 — 932;
• 2016 — 947;
• 2015 — 870;
• 2014 — 766;
• 2013 — 757;
• 2012 — 826;
• 2011 — 786; and
• 2010 — 821.