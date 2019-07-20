School districts in Franklin County are ahead of many others around the nation when planning for a violent catastrophe.
That is one thing Sheriff Steve Pelton took from a Standard Response Protocol (SRP) training session called The Briefings held July 8-11 in Colorado.
The event was led by John-Michael Keyes of the “I Love U Guys” Foundation. The foundation was started by Keyes and his wife, Ellen, whose daughter Emily was killed after she fought back against a hostage taker who sexually assaulted girls at Platte Canyon High School in Bailey, Colo., Sept. 27, 2006.
Those who attended were law enforcement officers, school personnel, victim advocates, mental health professionals, emergency and risk managers, school safety teams and first responders.
“We are ahead of a lot of districts across the nation as far as being prepared,” Pelton said. “All administrators, law enforcement officers and school staff work together for the safety of lives.”
Pelton attended with members of his command staff — Maj. TJ Wild, Lt. Michael Richardson and Deputy Tyson Jones, the sheriff’s office school safety officer.
“It is important to have our leadership team there and to know that they are doing it the right way,” Pelton added.
He noted that it also is key to have the safety officer at the trainings. The safety officer acts as a liaison between the numerous county school districts and the sheriff’s office.
“Some districts have no plan at all,” Pelton noted. “With our school safety position, we are putting our best foot forward.
“The fact of the matter is, we can’t predict where this will happen so it is imperative that we are prepared.”
Standard Response
SRP is based on the philosophy that regardless of the situation, the response is uniform among law enforcement offices, school administrators and staff.
The protocol is based on four specific actions followed by directives. They are:
• Lockout, followed by the directive: “Get Inside. Lock Outside Doors” and is the protocol used to safeguard students and staff within the building.
• Lockdown is followed by “Locks, Lights, Out of Sight” and is the protocol used to secure individual rooms and keep students quiet and in place.
• Evacuate is always followed by a location, and is used to move students and staff from one location to another.
• Shelter is always followed by a type and a method, and is the protocol for group and self-protection.
County Responses
According to Pelton, the 1999 Columbine High School massacre changed the paradigm as to how law enforcement agencies respond to an active shooter crisis.
Prior to the Columbine shootings, law enforcement agencies typically deployed a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team utilizing a team formation for any active shooter situation.
Today, the first officer on the scene will enter the building as soon as they arrive.
Pelton added that the sheriff’s office would assist in a school shooting in any jurisdiction in the county, as police forces also would respond to schools in unincorporated areas. The response to a school shooting would be regional as well.
Pelton said the sheriff’s office works closely with school administrators, staff and sometimes students through planning and active shooter drills.
Each law enforcement agency in the county knows school layouts, entrances and exits, and other details to best respond to an active shooter situation.
In 2014, the active shooter and intruder response training for schools program was established through state statute, which mandated school staff training. Prior to that, there was not enough training, if any, in many school districts.