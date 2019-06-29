Three registered sex offenders were found in violation of state law during a countywide compliance check conducted earlier this week.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Service checked 181 registered sex offenders Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25, to ensure they are compliant with court-ordered conditions.
The conditions include registering their current address and phone number, any temporary/frequented addresses, employment and vehicles registered or driven, Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
During the compliance sweep, there were two sex offenders who did not provide proper residency information, and one who failed to report their employment and vehicle information properly.
According to Pelton, the sheriff’s office is applying for warrants for these violations for review through the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Their names have not been released pending formal charges as a result of the violations.
There are 285 registered sex offenders in Franklin County.
By Missouri law, the sheriff’s office is responsible for the registering and monitoring of the sex offenders in the county.
And for many years, the sheriff’s office has conducted compliance checks twice each year.
Those checks are not required but they are done to better ensure the safety of county residents.
“The safety of our citizens is priority and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to take a proactive approach to ensure registered sex offenders are in compliance,” Pelton said.
During biannual checks, the sheriff’s office partners with other agencies, including the Marshal Service and other law enforcement agencies.
For the first time last spring, the sheriff’s office worked with the state Department of Probation and Parole.
Compliance checks allow investigators to ensure the offenders are compliant with both Missouri Sex Offender Rules and Regulations and the Department of Probation and Parole.
Officers also check to ensure offenders are in compliance with conditions on the use of computer access/sites, email information and the identity of others who reside at the residence.
In addition, there is a compliance check conducted every Halloween to ensure sex offenders are not participating in Halloween activities that are banned by state statutes.
Restrictions include a sign at his or her residence stating, “No candy or treats at this residence.”
Registered sex offenders can’t have any Halloween-related contact with children, and they are required to turn off all outside residential lighting Oct. 31 after 5 p.m.
Offenders also must stay inside their residences between 5-10:30 p.m. Halloween night unless required to be elsewhere for just cause, including, but not limited to, employment or medical emergencies, Pelton noted.
Missouri’s registration requirement law took effect in 1995 and was updated this year to classify sex offenders into three tiers. The most dangerous sex offenders are listed in Tier III for offenses that include rape, sodomy or first- or second-degree child molestation. Those offenders must register with local police every 90 days for the rest of their lives.
A map of offenders can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov/CJ38/MapInitialAction?fbclid=IwAR0JOxwdCWYd8hWHnivbUx7ixsxv2qrN8zIl7vW-6W1WMPLJnXfxN0RNPW0.