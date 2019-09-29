The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of a sex offender convicted of molesting a child 16 years ago.
Sheriff Steve Pelton is urging anyone with information about Joshua L. Brown, 37, to contact authorities.
There is a warrant for the arrest of Brown, for failing to register as a sex offender, a felony. Prosecutors are requesting a $15,000 bond.
Pelton said Brown may be staying in the Jefferson County area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the detective division at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 636-583-2560. Callers may remain anonymous.
The information was released to take a proactive approach to ensure registered sex offenders are in compliance, Pelton explained.
“The safety of our citizens is a priority,” he told The Missourian. “We are doing all that we can to locate these individuals and make sure that they register as court ordered.”
In 2012, Brown was convicted of first-degree child molestation of a 10-year-old girl that occurred in 2003 in Hillsboro.
Brown, a tier-three sex offender, was charged in February with failing to register. Brown did not register when he was required to in October 2018.
In 2018, Brown was charged with second-degree domestic assault, according to court records.
Registering
By Missouri law, the sheriff’s office is responsible for the registering and monitoring of the sex offenders in the county.
Once a sex offender stops registering with the sheriff’s office, he or she is charged with failing to register, a felony.
If the offender continues to be noncompliant and the sheriff’s office thinks that person has left the area, the case is turned over to the marshals service which has additional resources and fewer restrictions when making an arrest.
Missouri’s registration requirement law took effect in 1995 and recently was updated to classify sex offenders into three tiers. The most dangerous sex offenders are listed in tier three for offenses that include rape, sodomy or first- or second-degree child molestation. Those offenders must register with local police every 90 days for the rest of their lives.
There are more than 280 sex offenders in Franklin County.
Offenders
In June, The Missourian reported that Brown was one of three sex offenders that the sheriff’s office believe left the county.
In addition to Brown, the sheriff’s office enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service to track down Richard E. Leturgez, 47, Sullivan, and Anthony L. Cooper, 31, Union, who have failed to comply with Missouri’s registration requirement law.
Leturgez was convicted in 1991 of sodomizing a 15-year-old girl in Union. The offense occurred in April 1990. He is a tier-three sex offender. He was charged in October 2017 for failing to register as a sex offender.
Cooper has been on the lam since January. He was charged in May with failing to register as a sex offender.
In 2009 he was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct. The victim was a 17-year-old female in Springfield, Mo. Cooper is a tier-three sex offender.
Aggressive
Over the past two years, Pelton said, the sheriff’s office has become aggressive in the checks.
The checks are done to ensure offenders are compliant with court-ordered conditions, and the Missouri Sex Offender Rules and Regulations and the Department of Probation and Parole, he said.
The conditions include registering their current address and phone number, any temporary/frequented addresses, employment and vehicles registered or driven, Pelton added.
Officers also check to ensure offenders are in compliance with conditions on the use of computer access/sites, email information and the identity of others who reside at the residence.
A map of offenders can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov/CJ38/MapInitialAction?fbclid=IwAR0JOxwdCWYd8hWHnivbUx7ixsxv2qrN8zIl7vW-6W1WMPLJnXfxN0RNPW0.