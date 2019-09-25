The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of a sex offender who has failed to register.
There is a warrant for the arrest of Joshua L. Brown, 37, for failing to register as a sex offender, a felony. Prosecutors are requesting a $15,000 bond.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Brown may be staying in the Jefferson County area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact the detective division at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 636-583-2560. Callers may remain anonymous.
The information was released to take a proactive approach to ensure registered sex offenders are in compliance, the sheriff’s office said.
In 2012, Brown was convicted of first-degree child molestation of a 10-year-old girl that occurred in 2003 in Hillsboro.
Brown, a tier-three sex offender, was charged in February with failing to register. Brown did not register when he was required to in October 2018.
In 2018, Brown was charged with second-degree domestic assault, according to court records.