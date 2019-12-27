Law enforcement officers in Franklin County conducted a warrant “round up” Thursday, Dec. 19, that yielded 25 arrests.
Participating in the countywide sweep were the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, and municipal police forces in Gerald, Pacific, St. Clair, Union and Washington.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, in two instances additional charges will be sought for resisting arrest.
Pelton noted that Steven L. Skelton, 29, Union, and James D. Heitkamp, 29, Robertsville, both attempted to evade arrest in separate incidents.
Skelton was wanted on felony charges for domestic assault. When authorities attempted to arrest him at a home, he fled out a window, ignoring the commands from deputies.
The sheriff’s office K-9 unit located Skelton in a brush pile. The dog bit the suspect in the calf and held Skelton until he was taken into custody by deputies, Pelton said.
He was treated at Mercy Hospital Washington and transported to the Franklin County jail. He is being held without bond.
Authorities were assisted by a reserve officer flying a helicopter to capture Heitkamp, who also attempted to evade arrest during the round up.
Heitkamp was wanted on a felony charge of receiving stolen property, multiple traffic warrants and a violation of court order.
Pelton said Heitkamp was seen by deputies leaving his Robertsville area home on a blue Yamaha four-wheeler. The reserve deputy followed Heitkamp as he traveled several miles in and out of wooded areas, and onto private property until the four-wheeler ran out of gas.
The pilot and another deputy set the helicopter down into a field and, after a brief foot pursuit, took Heitkamp into custody. It is unknown at this time who the owner of the four-wheeler is, Pelton said. He added that the investigation is ongoing and new charges of resisting arrest have been applied for with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“I would like to thank the agencies that assisted,” Pelton said. “As we state to the community — we are stronger together. The same applies to law enforcement working together to make the community safer for all our citizens.”
Other Arrests
Listed below are the names of the 23 other suspects who were arrested Thursday during the operation, followed by the charges they were wanted on and in some cases, additional charges being sought:
Torrey K. Clement, 28, St. Clair — failing to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic assault and driving while revoked;
Nathaniel C. Willson, 19, Pacific — felony possession of a controlled substance;
China L. Willson, 29, Pacific — probation violation stemming from the original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance;
Zach W. B. Cooper, 28, Union — felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
Nicholas W. McFerrin, 38, St. Clair — driving while intoxicated;
Marshall R. Maddox, 29, Pacific — two counts of operating a vehicle with no valid driver’s license and exceeding posted speed limit by 20 mph or more;
Christopher R. Grant, 37, Sullivan — felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner;
Bryan M. Poertner, 29, Union — unlawful use of drug paraphernalia;
Timothy S. Tuttle, 26, Union — no license plate light, no insurance, failing to dim headlights, failure to signal and possession of marijuana;
Amber L. Lewis, 28, St. Clair — possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana;
Kyle J. Mercer, 32, Pacific — probation violation stemming from the original charge of burglary. New charges are being sought for felony possession of a controlled substance;
Rick G. Cull Jr, 28, St. Clair — felony receiving stolen property, felony possession of controlled substance, no insurance and operating a motor vehicle with no license, exceeded posted speed limit, operating a motor vehicle with no registration and no insurance. New charges of felony possession of a controlled substance are being applied for with the prosecutor’s office.
Debra L. Hill, 38, St. Clair — peace disturbance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
Donald R. Davis, 38, Sullivan — felonies for possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance;
Victoria J. Greer, 27, Pacific — felony stealing and misdemeanor stealing;
Senica A. Hagan, 30, Union — felony DWI and failure to drive on right half of the roadway, two counts of driving while revoked, no insurance and possessing plates of another;
Serena L. Townsend, 20, Union — exceeding posted speed limit;
Timothy J. Everhart, 35, Pacific — felonies of burglary and receiving stolen property;
Charles J. E. Jones, 20, St. Clair — no insurance and driving without a seat belt;
Bryan A. Potter, 24, Union — unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle;
Jennifer L. Mayfield, 31, Beaufort — domestic assault, driving while suspended and no insurance;
Kenneth W. Huth, 66, Union — property damage, failure to stop at a steady red signal and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
Daniel J. Strube, 19, St. Clair — operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, exceeding the posted speed limit, no insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a license and failing to register a motor vehicle. New charges of felony possession of a controlled substance are being sought.