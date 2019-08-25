A longtime mantra from law enforcement officials is to “Lock your doors,” to avoid theft from vehicles, or even the theft of the vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton is offering a reminder to also keep valuables out of sight inside vehicles.
The warning comes on the heels of a “smash and grab” in the Sullivan area. In that instance, a purse was in plain sight from outside the vehicle. The car was locked but the thief broke the window and snagged the purse.
Pelton noted that thefts from vehicles are generally a crime of opportunity. Most occur when doors are left unlocked and criminals can rummage through vehicles.
While the “smash and grab” type thefts are not that common, they do occur and it is good practice to remove valuables, such as purses, electronics, phones, checkbooks and other items, from the car.
“This is just a reminder for people to make sure they properly safeguard their property,” Pelton said.
In addition, people should remove their keys from the vehicles.
In 2018 there were 438 vehicles stolen from within Franklin County, including municipalities. In “most” cases the keys were left in the car, often in the ignition, authorities said.
Pelton added that people should lock the doors of their homes, garages and other structures due to theft.
Video Inventory
Another way to safeguard property, Pelton explained, is to shoot videos and photos of their possessions.
He further explained it would not cost anything to use a smartphone and capture video and images throughout a home.
The videos and images could be labeled by room — or by types of items, such as firearms or jewelry.
“It would help people with insurance claims and help law enforcement recover property,” Pelton said.
Once a home inventory is created, hard copies and digital copies can be made if there is a break-in or fire.
The inventory is inexpensive and could include every item in the home — from high-dollar property to heirlooms to clothes, or other items that are not commonly used.
“A lot of times we don’t even realize something is missing until we need it,” Pelton added.