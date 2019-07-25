A state report released last October that drew the ire of sheriff’s offices locally and throughout Missouri, has been updated showing positive changes pertaining to sex offender registration.
But the follow-up report released by Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office Monday is again misleading, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The original report from Galloway’s office made public last year indicated authorities do not know the location of almost 1,300 registered sex offenders in Missouri.
By Missouri law, the sheriff’s office is responsible for the registering and monitoring of the sex offenders in the county.
In the report released Monday, that number is down 259 offenders (21 percent), for a total of 1,000 who are not accounted for by sheriff’s offices. Those figures reflect data from Feb. 27.
In Franklin County the report shows that there are seven offenders, 2.5 percent, who are unaccounted for. There are 285 sex offenders in Franklin County. According to the audit, 278 are accounted for.
Pelton explained that the report findings could mislead people to think that sheriff’s offices are not properly tracking sex offenders.
“That’s not the case at all — we take a very vigilant approach when it comes to sex offender registration,” he said. “We are very aggressive with our time, resources and efforts. Not only through registration but with spot checks and other compliance measures.”
Pelton noted that three of the offenders are no longer in this area and the cases have been turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service which does not have the jurisdictional limitations local agencies have.
Two more of the seven have absconded and warrants are under review at the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
The final two sex offenders who show up as noncompliant in Galloway’s report are out of state.
Pelton explained that one man lives in Florida but came to Franklin County for a family emergency. If an offender is visiting a county for three or more days, he or she is required to register in that county. However, the man was here less than two days and he was not required to report but he still showed up in the Franklin County statistics.
A second man has a residence in Franklin County but works in Pennsylvania. He is dually registered in both locations. The man is compliant in Pennsylvania, but he has not been in Missouri to register, Pelton said.
The sheriff’s department for many years has conducted compliance checks twice each year.
According to Pelton, those checks are not required but they are done to better ensure the safety of county residents.
“We do way more than what is mandated,” he commented. “That includes checks on Halloween, or quarterly and monthly checks depending on what tier the offenders are.
“The safety of kids and all residents is always paramount,” Pelton added.
Changes Made
Galloway said the initial report highlighted a need to improve the Missouri State Highway Patrol-managed database, and weaknesses in state laws.
“Our audit last year found the information available in the public sex offender registry was not accurate. That’s an issue of public safety,” Galloway said. “Following the audit, law enforcement has worked to better locate and hold accountable sex offenders not following the law, as well as take steps to make sure information in the database is current. I greatly appreciate the work of state and local law enforcement officials to keep Missourians both safe and informed to make decisions to protect themselves and their families.”
The follow-up report found that the patrol has taken steps to improve its procedures for maintaining the sex offender database.
The changes include more quickly updating compliance status of offenders to ensure the public notification website is accurate. The patrol also has purchased a new sex offender registration system that includes safeguards to better prevent incorrect or inappropriate data from being entered into the database.
Following the audit last October, Galloway also urged legislators to strengthen the sex offender registration law by requiring background checks for school volunteers. State Sen. Lincoln Hough, of Springfield, introduced legislation requiring school districts to ensure a criminal background check is conducted for all volunteers who may be periodically left alone with students. That language was included in House Bill 604, which was signed into law.
The auditor’s report last year caught the attention of the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association which fired back, stating the auditor’s office failed to account for sex offenders who are in prison, dead or have warrants for their arrest.
Kevin Merritt, executive director of Missouri Sheriffs’ Association, also stated sheriff’s offices in Missouri were not contacted for input prior to the release of the report.