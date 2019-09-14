Authorities are pursuing several felony charges against two suspects nabbed Wednesday while fleeing the scene of a torched vehicle.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of North Lakeview Court in the Catawissa area for a report of a vehicle fire.
When deputies arrived, the blaze had been extinguished by a resident at the home. The fire was reported by the owner of the vehicle, who suspected her ex-boyfriend lit the car on fire, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The resident went outside after hearing a noise. The resident found the vehicle, a 1987 Ford Mustang, ablaze and saw Gregory S. Shuman, 31, getting into the passenger seat of a blue 2015 Hyundai Elantra that was driven from the area.
Shuman was charged Friday morning in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with knowingly burning and resisting arrest, both felonies. He also was charged with two misdemeanors for assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While investigating the fire, a deputy saw the Hyundai being driven by Lindsey C. Miller, 35, Cedar Hill. The deputy stopped the car and instructed Shuman to get out.
Authorities allege Shuman picked up a fixed-blade knife from the cup holder and set it on the dashboard. The deputy saw a second fixed-blade knife concealed next to the passenger seat where Shuman had been sitting.
According to Pelton, when the deputy tried to take Shuman into custody for suspicion of starting the vehicle fire, he resisted arrest. He shoved the deputy and then “took a fighting stance.”
Pelton noted that a deputy Tased Shuman, incapacitating him, and arrested the man.
Shuman was in possession of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. Shuman was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and a fit for confinement exam.
He was then taken to the Franklin County Jail, according to Pelton.
A records check revealed the 2015 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen from Maryland Heights earlier that day.
Miller was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant through Jefferson County. She also was taken to the Franklin County Jail, Pelton said.
Shuman had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear on a stealing charge in Jefferson County. He previously was charged in Jefferson County with attempted escape from confinement and three felony drug charges. He was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
A tampering with a motor vehicle charge is being sought against Miller.
The vehicle fire is being investigated by Franklin County Arson Investigator Jim Schuhmacher.
The stolen Hyundai Elantra was returned to its owner, according to the sheriff’s office.