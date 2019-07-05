Each year, Independence Day explodes with festive fireworks, tasty backyard barbecues, and American pride. Unfortunately, the merrymaking can create dangerous road conditions, as some drivers hit the streets after drinking alcoholic beverages. This Independence Day, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) want to remind drivers that a “buzzed driving is drunk driving.”
Anyone under the influence of any substance who chooses to get behind the wheel of a vehicle puts everyone in danger, including themselves. During the Fourth of July holiday, make sure to plan for a safe week of festivities.
During the 2017 Fourth of July holiday period (6 p.m. June 30 to 5:59 a.m. July 5), 237 people were killed in crashes in the U.S. involving at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. These deaths accounted for 39 percent of the total motor vehicle traffic crashes that occurred over the holiday period.
The deaths also represent a 23 percent increase from 2016, during which 192 people were killed during the same holiday period. That’s 237 families who will forever remember Independence Day with a heavy heart and nightmarish memories.
“The Fourth of July should be a special time for people to come together and celebrate the birth of our great nation,” said Sheriff Steve Pelton. “We’ve partnered with NHTSA to help remind drivers that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Under no circumstances is it ever OK to drink and drive. This behavior is illegal, it’s deadly, and it’s 100 percent selfish. Do everyone in your community a favor: If you’ve been drinking at a Fourth of July party, or for any occasion, find a sober ride home.”
According to NHTSA, drunk driving accounted for 29 percent (10,874) of motor vehicle traffic crash-induced deaths in 2017. With Fourth of July festivities wrapping up in the evening or late at night, more cars will be on the roads. The rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes is higher at night. During the 2017 July 4th holiday period, of the 237 people who died in alcohol-impaired motor vehicle traffic crashes, 79 percent (187) of the alcohol-impaired fatalities occurred during nighttime hours (6 p.m.-5:59 a.m.).
“If you are drunk or high, or even a little buzzed, we are begging you: Stay off the roads,” said Sheriff Pelton. “Drunk driving is deadly. If you plan to be the sober driver, then don’t indulge — your friends are relying on you.”
Drinking and driving is dangerous, even if someone is “just buzzed.” When driving impaired, people risk their own and the lives and safety of those riding with and around them.
A DUI arrest could cost up to $10,000, not to mention the loss of a vehicle and driver’s license. Drunk drivers also could face jail time, higher insurance rates, and hefty expenses from attorneys’ fees, fines, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.
This Fourth of July, commit to driving 100 percent sober, because Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. For more information on impaired driving, visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov.