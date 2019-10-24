A Franklin County man who is on the state sex offender’s list, allegedly registered his address as a vacant lot in the Robertsville area while he lived at a different location.
Columbus Y. Lucas, 37, was charged Oct. 16 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony.
Authorities allege Lucas changed his address with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to a location in the 1600 block of Chinook Court, Robertsville, Aug. 27, 2018.
The probable cause statement filed by the sheriff’s office in the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office states that a detective went to the Chinook Court address, which is a vacant lot.
The detective contacted Lucas Aug. 30, 2018, at his last registered address in the Paradise Mobile Home Park, St. Clair.
According to the probable cause statement, Lucas told the detective that he was unable to move as expected because his vehicle did not work and he could not pick up a camper to live in, or move his belongings out of the current residence.
Lucas was told that he was in violation of his registration requirements and that the sheriff’s office would seek charges against him.
A warrant was signed for Lucas’ arrest Oct. 16. He was released after posting a $500 surety bond and under the condition that he comply with sex offender registration requirements.
Lucas was charged in July 2015 with two counts of misdemeanor second-degree sexual abuse.
Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes that authorities have enough evidence to convict him.