Less than 1,100 county voters will be affected by a special election to combine two sewer districts in the Robertsville/Catawissa area on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Franklin County Clerk and chief election authority Tim Baker explained the special election is being held at the request and cost of the Calvey Creek and Crestview Sewer Districts
The special election is to determine whether voters will approve a court judgment allowing the two rural sewer districts to combine.
The ballot will read:
Shall the Judgment/Decree of Incorporation entered by the Circuit Court of Franklin County, Missouri, on March 7, 2019, establishing the Calvey Creek Sewer District of Franklin County, Missouri #2 be finalized, formally creating the district and authorizing the district to incur indebtedness through revenue and general obligation bonds to pay for the costs of the construction, necessary improvements and maintenance of such district?
Voters will answer with a simple “yes” or “no” and the proposition will pass if it reaches a simple majority of 51 percent of the total votes cast.
Eligible Voters
According to county voter rolls, there are 1,271 registered voters in the two precincts affected by the special election.
“We mailed out 1,039 notices to active voters to alert them of the impending election,” Baker said. “Hopefully people will come out to the polls. I really have no way of estimating a voter turnout. I’m hooping for 6 to 10 percent, but that’s really just throwing a dart at the wall.
Election
The residents of both sewer districts encompass two voting precincts in Robertsville and Catawissa, but only one polling pace will be open at the Robertsville Masonic Hall, 1228 Adler Lane, Robertsville.
The change in polling place will be for this election only. Although the special election is nonpartisan, there will be four election judges, two Republican and two Democrat.
Baker said opening only one polling place is a cost-saving measure for sewer districts, which are footing the $7,000 to $8,000 bill for the special election.
He added a regular, countywide election costs Franklin County between $150,000 and $175,000.
“We will treat this just like any other countywide election,” Baker said. “But we obviously won’t need as much staff.”
An official test of the voting equipment was conducted Tuesday at the county government building with County Auditor Tammy Vemmer, a Republican, and County Public Administrator Mary Jo Straatmann standing in as the Democratic election judge.
“As elected officials, watching the test actually gave them an insight into how the process works,” Baker said. “We only had to certify two machines for this special election. In a regular countywide election it takes a whole team to certify 55 voting machines.”
Baker added absentee voting will be available at the county clerk’s office from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 3, and during regular business hours Monday, Aug 5.
“On Election Day our staff will be in at 5 a.m. and polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.,” Baker said. “We should have the results tabulated shortly after the polls close.”