Pacific officials say they want the Brush Creek Sewer District to revisit its efforts to reduce stormwater infiltration into its main line and control the volume discharged into the Pacific sewer system.
The city processes wastewater collected by the sewer district under a contract that limits the amount of wastewater that Brush Creek can discharge into the Pacific system to 200,000 gallons a day.
The Pacific Sewage Lagoon has a stated capacity of 2 million gallons a day and processes an average of 1 million gallons a day in good weather.
In periods of heavy rain, the volume of wastewater that Brush Creek discharges into the Pacific system rises.
Alderman Ed Gass said on those days the sewer lines between the intake point and the sewage lagoon cannot move the volume of water. Wastewater then backs up into basements in Cedars and Ridge Meadows subdivisions.
“It’s mostly rainwater. There is not a lot of strong strength sewage involved,” Gass said, “but we need that excess flow to stop.”
Gass said at one time the sewer district had discussed installing flow meters at all branches to the main line to look for where the infiltration is coming from.
“It has to be looked at during a good hard rain,” Gass said. “I don’t know if all the rainwater infiltration can be stopped, but we need to find out how much can be stopped and get it stopped.”
The discussion took place during the May 7 board of aldermen meeting as aldermen discussed how to allocate revenue from Prop P, the parks and stormwater special tax that voters approved in April.
Gass requested that the city attorney and city administrator visit with sewer district officials to discuss reducing the infiltration.
“We need them (sewer district officials) to look at their system and determine where the infiltration is coming from,” he said.
Brush Creek Sewer District officials are on record saying they want to make sure there is adequate capacity of both systems to support economic growth in the area.
The city of Pacific and Brush Creek Sewer District agreed in August 2018 to jointly fund an engineering study.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, who serves on the Brush Creek Sewer District board of trustees, said the study has not been implemented, but its district officials understand that Pacific has the capacity to handle the flow.
“We had Cochran Engineering look at it and they said Pacific’s system has the treatment capacity to handle the Brush Creek flow,” Brinker said.
Gass agreed that the Pacific lagoon has the capacity to treat the wastewater, but during heavy rains the sewer lines between the intake point and the lagoon cannot move the water fast enough.
“The problem is you can’t get it there fast enough,” he explained.
“What I’m hoping will happen is that the Pacific city attorney and city administrator will meet with the Brush Creek people and study that infiltration,” he said. “They need to locate the point where the rainwater is entering their line and get it stopped.”
Gass also is calling for the city to hire an engineer to study the lines between the intake point and the lagoon. He has suggested constructing a direct line that would bypass the two subdivisions that see backup in their basements during rain.
“I think the city administrator has set up a meeting with an engineer and me next week so we can go over it,” Gass said. “I’ll get a chance to see what the engineer thinks of my idea.”
The city will begin to receive funds from Prop P in November and aldermen have already begun scoping out a strategy to improve stormwater problems citywide.