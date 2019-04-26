Nearly two months after calling a bridge outside St. Clair the worst he has seen, the Missouri Senate has modified Gov. Mike Parson’s bonding plan to replace 215 bridges statewide with $301 million.
The Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 14 was ushered through the Senate by President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and passed by a vote of 26 to 7 on April 15. It now rests in the hands of the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee.
Despite Republicans having a super majority in the state Legislature, when Parson originally unveiled the plan in January, it was met with resistance in the House.
Instead of embracing the potential of $350 million in new debt, House members approved a plan to allocate $100 million a year for the next four years to repair bridges around the state.
Opponents to the resolution argue it is unconstitutional to approve the borrowing of funds over $1 million without a public vote.
They worry the General Assembly won’t be able to commit to funding the project out of pocket in the years to come, and say the state should not go into debt to make infrastructure repairs statewide.
Local Reaction
State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, who is the vice chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says that despite the cold reception, many of his colleagues are warming to the bridge bonding idea as the legislative session nears its end in mid-May.
The governor also is doing his part to win House support as well.
“In the last few weeks the governor has been inviting House members to the mansion for breakfast,” Tate explained. “Last week was my turn. I really think the governor is a lot like me. He put a plan out there and got everybody thinking about what can be done. Maybe there are better ideas, but at least this is a start.”
Tate added, even though Parson is selling his own plan, he has been very open to hearing the transportation ideas of other lawmakers.
“I think we (House members) will end up going with the Senate bill,” Tate said. “I’m pretty confident.”
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, who sits on both the House Transportation and Budget committees, says he will support the governor’s bonding plan if, or when it comes to the full House vote.
State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, says her vote will depend on the details of the Senate proposal.
“I did vote in favor of the House plan where we take it out of the general revenue and not put ourselves in debt with the bonds,” Bailey said. “We passed it overwhelmingly on the Republican side. We should see the proposal this week.”
State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, says he supports the hybrid Senate proposal, but has some reservations about the excess and duration of the interest payments.
“Sen. Schatz, who knows this issue probably better than anyone else, has created a good compromise proposal,” Simmons explained. “It would capture some federal matching funds and free up money from MoDOT. I am working to see that through.”
Simmons added his preference would be to see a new statewide ballot proposal to increase a user tax with better language than the proposed Proposition D increasing the state gas tax, which voters struck down last fall by a wide margin.
The Plan
Since his initial announcement during the State of the State address in mid-January, Parson said overall the reaction to the bridge replacement plan has been good.
In mid-February, Parson visited Franklin County to inspect a bridge on Highway AD over Happy Sac Creek outside St. Clair as part of his statewide kick off of the bridge bonding plan.
Overall, the 2020-2023 bridge replacement plan encompasses 250 bridges in 209 individual projects.
The proposal is estimated to cost $344,800,000.
Parson explained by tackling the 250 bridges in this separate plan, with borrowed bonds, it will remove them from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP), allowing even more projects to be added, including possibly the Highway 47 widening.
The STIP outlines upcoming road and bridge projects in five-year increments, securing funding for projects.
“It’s important to understand the STIP,” Parson said. “By taking this $350 million out of the STIP it will allow other projects to move up.”
The bridge projects in the governor’s plan range from as low as $340,000 up to $4.4 million statewide.
The Happy Sac bridge highlighted during his visit was already on the STIP for 2020, with $2,721,000 earmarked from the state.
It will now be encompassed into the governor’s new bridge plan.
“This is a 15-year investment for bridges that will last 50 to 75 years,” Parson said. “Those are the kinds of investments you make when you’re using taxpayer dollars.”
Parson added these are long-term projects with short-term expense.
“I’m optimistic the Legislature is going to get something done during this session,” Parson said. “I think we are going to get this over the finish line.”
County
Missouri has 922 bridges the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) lists as being in poor condition and 60 percent of the state’s bridges are beyond their original intended life.
In addition to the Highway AD bridge, two others on the governor’s list are located in Franklin County.
In 2023, $1,347,000 is slated for a bridge replacement on Highway HH over Calvey Creek near Catawissa.
The largest project in Franklin County also is scheduled for 2023 with $4,314,000 proposed for bridge (overpass) rehabilitation on Highways 47 and 30 over Interstate 44.