Scouts will collect the Scouting for Food bags Saturday, Nov. 16, starting at 9 a.m.
The bags were passed out last weekend to area homes to collect non-expired, non-perishable, canned or boxed food items.
The collection will continue through 3 p.m. that day. If a bag is missed or if a home did not receive a bag, people are encouraged to drop off food donations to any Goodwill store between Monday through Sunday, Nov. 18-24, or call 800-392-0895.
Scouting for Food began in 1985 by John Zangas in the Greater St. Louis Area Council as his Eagle Scout project. It’s the largest single-day food-drive in the Boy Scouts of America.
All food items collected remain local.
Last year, Scouting for Food gathered 1.9 million items of food, which provided more than 1 million meals to those in need.
Nearly one in seven people in the bi-state region are food insecure. That’s more than 427,000 people. Roughly 114,000 of those people are children.
The USDA describes food insecurity as a lack of access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle for all household members.
This year’s title sponsor is MERS Missouri Goodwill. Other sponsors include Great Clips, Raising Cane’s and MedExpress.
For more information, visit www.sff.stlbsa.org.