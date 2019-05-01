With its strong finish at the Sullivan Middle School Invitational, the Washington Middle School Scholar Bowl team will next compete on a national stage.
On Friday, May 10, the team will represent their school in a 173-team National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Middle School National Championship Tournament.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. It is the national version of the game that is often locally called Scholar Bowl.
Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.
The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration, since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.
Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.
Washington has attended the Middle School National Championship Tournament seven times before. Most recently, in 2018, the school entered two teams, which finished 4-4 and 3-5.
Last year’s tournament featured 192 of the top middle school teams from across the United States. The Pioneers, a home-school group from Cupertino, Calif., won the championship.
The Washington team will be captained by Austin Gober, who will be joined by Rachel Derner, Grady Nuckolls, and Cameron Schenkel, all of whom played the 2018 Middle School National Championship Tournament in Rosemont, Ill., near Chicago.
The team will be coached by David Dennis.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the three days of competition at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/9499 so people can follow along. People also can follow #msnct on Twitter.