The man convicted by a jury for the murder of Kenneth Allen Jr. just over three years ago was ordered Friday to serve 45 years in prison.
Blake S. Schindler, 20, appeared in the Franklin County Judicial Center in front of Michael S. Wright, 12th District judge.
Judge Wright sentenced Schindler to two concurrent 30-year terms for murder and robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years on one count of burglary, which will run consecutive to the 30-year terms for a total of 45 years.
Schindler also was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felonious restraint. That sentence will run concurrent with the burglary sentence.
Judge Wright’s sentence followed the jury’s recommendation of 80 years for the murder and robbery of Allen, 70, Washington.
Schindler was found guilty Aug. 28 of second-degree felony murder, and felonies of first-degree burglary, felonious restraint and robbery for Allen’s death Nov. 3, 2016. In August, a Franklin County jury of five women and seven men deliberated for 40 minutes before finding Schindler guilty.
The jury later returned with a sentencing recommendation of 80 years. The jury’s verdicts were: 30 years each on the counts of murder and robbery. For burglary, the jury returned a verdict of 15 years, and five years for restraint.
The sentence followed arguments by Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker and defense attorney Joseph Hadican.
Hadican requested that Schindler be sentenced to concurrent terms.
Schindler was sentenced to serve 38 years longer than the two other suspects — Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 31 — who pleaded guilty to Allen’s murder under a plea agreement offered last year by former Prosecutor Robert Parks.
Schindler was offered the same deal by Parks, but it was rejected. Parks left office in December 2018 and the new prosecutor, Becker, took Schindler’s case to the grand jury.
Following the sentencing hearing, Schindler was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies.
New Trial Motion
On Friday, Judge Wright denied Hadican’s request for a new trial.
Hadican did not offer any additional arguments in open court as to why there should be a new trial, however, Becker noted that there was no new evidence that had not been heard during the August jury trial.
“Every single topic came up in the trial,” he said. “I believe it was a proper ruling for each of these issues.”
Following the sentencing announcement, Schindler lodged a complaint that his attorney did not do all that he could to represent him.
Schindler said he wanted Hadican to call additional witnesses to “paint a different side of the story.” Schindler further stated that he wanted his attorney to call upon expert witnesses for the autopsy and phone records.
Hadican stated that there was an “expert” who obtained phone records and submitted a report to the courts. He added that expert reached the same conclusion as the prosecution concerning findings in the phone records.
Hadican also stated that a pathologist hired by the defense also submitted findings to the court.
Judge Wright ruled that there was no probable cause that Schindler had ineffective counsel.
Schindler Trial
On Aug. 28, it took the Franklin County jury comprised of five women and seven men 40 minutes to return guilty verdicts at the conclusion of the three-day trial.
During closing arguments of the jury trial, Becker argued that Wonish, Robins and Schindler intended to steal from Allen “to feed their drug habits.”
“Whitney Robins wrapped a lamp cord around Ken Allen’s legs after she was told to make him stop kicking — either Timothy Wonish or Blake Schindler bound his hands with a phone charge cord.”
When Allen was found, he was lying in a pool of blood with his hands bound behind him and feet wrapped up with a lamp cord.
“At some point during this altercation, one of them applied pressure to Ken Allen’s neck, causing his death by asphyxiation due to neck compression,” Becker said in the closing arguments.
The prosecutor also alleged in the courtroom that Schindler directed Robins to a dresser where she stole credit cards and Ken Allen’s prescription medication.
He said the suspects then drove to North St. Louis County using Allen’s credit cards a couple of times along the way, before purchasing heroin for Robins and Wonish.