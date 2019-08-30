Both the prosecutor and defense attorney in a murder trial Wednesday directed a Franklin County jury to take into account the firearms found inside the home of a Washington area man killed in 2016.
Wednesday was Day No. 2 of a three-day jury trial for Blake Schindler, 20, charged with second-degree felony murder in the death of Kenneth Allen Jr., 70.
Schindler was found guilty on four counts and is facing up to 80 years in prison.
He was charged with second-degree felony murder, and felonies of first-degree burglary and robbery. He also was charged with felonious restraint.
Eight men and six women, which includes two alternates, heard testimony from two witnesses on the number of firearms the victim owned, and that no guns were fired during his death, nor were they stolen during an alleged burglary.
Allen, a former probation officer and drug counselor, was known to carry a concealed weapon.
Schindler is the third suspect accused in the death of Allen, who was found in his Washington area home on Nov. 3, 2016, lying in a pool of blood with his hands and feet bound behind him.
Timothy D. Wonish, 33, and Whitney D. Robins, 30, were sentenced in October 2018 to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Judge Michael S. Wright, 12th District judge, Warren County, is presiding over the jury trial.
Firearms
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent Brian Ritter was in command of the FBI evidence response team called to process the Allen home and murder scene.
Ritter testified that during the course of the evidence collection about 10 long guns and more than five handguns were found at Allen’s residence.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker pointed out the eight or nine guns found in Allen’s bedroom, just feet from his lifeless body, were in plain sight, loaded and within reach. Those firearms included an AK-47, 12-gauge shotgun, 30/30 rifle, .22 caliber rifle, a snub-nosed pistol, .380 handgun and other semiautomatic handguns.
Becker noted that even though the bedroom had been tossed and several items of value were taken, all of the guns, although easily accessible, were left behind when the robbery/murder occurred.
Becker also noted several other items of value were left in the bedroom, including a cellular phone that Ritter identified as evidence he had collected.
Cross Examination
Schindler’s attorney, Joseph Hadican, asked Ritter what was done with the weapons after they were discovered and if any testing was done.
“We cataloged the weapons at the scene, seized them and they were taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department as evidence,” Ritter explained. “To my knowledge no DNA testing was done at the scene.”
Ritter added there were no signs of forced entry to the house, all other windows and doors were secured and there were no signs of a struggle in any other areas of the home.
Before Ritter, Hadican questioned Blake Cruz, the man who found Allen’s body, if he knew of threats made to Allen. Hadican also asked if Cruz thought a gun had been fired in the house.
Cruz responded he knew of threats, but he did not know if a firearm had been discharged in the home.
The medical examiner, at Hadican’s prompting, confirmed that there were no gunshot or stab wounds to Allen’s body.
Medical Examiner
On Wednesday, the court heard testimony from Franklin County Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Gershom Norfleet, who performed the autopsy and determined the cause of Allen’s death to be asphyxiation due to neck compression.
Dr. Norfleet, who has performed more than 2,000 autopsies, said this type of manual strangulation occurs when pressure is applied to the neck by hands or an object. He said Allen’s face showed signs of petechial hemorrhage, which are red spots caused by bursting blood vessels due to restriction of blood flow to the head.
“Blood comes in and can’t go back out,” Norfleet explained. “The strain will cause red dots on the face and in the whites of the eyes to appear.”
Norfleet added that Allen had an injury to his tongue that is frequently seen in strangulation when the teeth bite down on it.
Ligatures
Although it was noted that Allen’s hands and feet were bound with wires, Dr. Norfleet stressed there were no ligature marks found around his neck and nothing of the type was used as part of the strangulation.
Allen’s hands were still bound behind his back by what appeared to be a cellphone charging cord when his body arrived at the medical examiner’s office.
Norfleet said the cord seemed to be knotted, but it was held tight by “friction around his wrists.”
Allen’s legs were bound more loosely by a lamp cord and brown extension cord that also was still attached. The lamp itself was transported inside the body bag with the remains.
Items Found
When Schindler, Wonish and Robins were taken into custody, several items with Allen’s name on them were found in the Buick frequently used by the trio, including three credit cards, a Bible, a probation and parole identification card and dozens of other papers.
A bottle of clonazepam pills, commonly referred to by the brand name Klonopin, prescribed to Allen also was found in the car. The medication is used to treat panic attacks, and sometimes in the treatment of epileptic seizures.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Bartel retrieved the car from University City, escorted it back to the sheriff’s office, and processed the evidence in the car as part of the Major Case Squad investigation late Nov. 3.
He testified that along with several items found with a direct link to Allen many others were collected and shown the next day to Allen’s widow, Janet Allen, who identified them as belonging to her late husband.
A pillowcase found in the car which contained items from Ken Allen’s house also was identified by his widow.
A peculiar item found in the car was a trash bag of receipts.
Becker highlighted one receipt in particular and asked Bartel to comment on where, when and at what time the receipt was generated.
“It is from Mr. Fuel in Villa Ridge on Nov. 3,” Bartel said. “Gas and several items were purchased at 7 a.m.”
Cross Examination
Hadican asked Bartel to detail what times he arrived in University City, and then back at the sheriff’s office, and what time he began the search of the car.
“We got to the tow yard about 6:30 p.m.,” Bartel said. “We watched the car get loaded and it was in our custody. We got back to Franklin County about 7:30 or 8 p.m. We began the search at 10:43 p.m.”
Bartel confirmed investigators found three credit cards with Ken Allen’s name on them.
When asked by Hadican, Bartel also confirmed that all three credit cards were found under the right front passenger seat of Schindler’s car.
Testimony from other prosecution and defense witnesses continued Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.