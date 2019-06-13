Although legislation officially regulating electronic gaming machines in Missouri failed to pass in the 2019 legislative session, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, says his fight isn’t over.
In fact, this week he will be meeting with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to voice his concerns and ask Schmitt to throw the weight of his office behind getting a true interpretation.
The gaming machines are called Video Lottery Terminals, often referred to as VLTs, and can be found at several locations in Franklin County.
“I’m confident they are illegal,” Schatz said. “Right now, they are considered a gray area. We just need a case to go through the courts to clarify things. It will probably end up in the Supreme Court to establish if they are legal or not.”
Schatz said despite his interpretation of state statute that the machines are illegal, because of the gray area and no court precedent, county prosecutors don’t know how to proceed with complaints they may receive.
To combat the machines and lost state revenue, Schatz, who has broad power over the Senate calendar, filed Senate Bill 431 on Feb. 25.
Since the bill did not pass, Schatz says he does not want to wait until the next legislative session in January 2020 to remedy the problem.
“The wheels of justice aren’t moving fast enough for me,” he said. “Meanwhile, you have two out of state companies pushing these machines in Missouri. Businesses want to know if they are using them legally and if they are deemed illegal they need to stop using them.”
Legislation
Currently, the Missouri Gaming Commission (MGC) does not regulate the machines and any reports are referred to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, which may or may not conduct investigations and hand the findings on to local prosecuting attorneys.
Schatz estimated there are 665 retail locations in the state of Missouri operating illegal gaming machines, which have cost the Missouri Lottery Commission $3.2 million in sales in the past six months.
In his estimation, the machines are subverting legal gaming in the state and undercutting legal Missouri Lottery products by an estimated $90,000 per illegal machine in the state.
His bill went through the committee process and despite not making much progress, was later added as an amendment to House Bill 119. That bill, which included provisions relating to sports wagering, failed to pass due to “personality differences,” according to Schatz.
The legislation would have allowed the MGC to enter into agreements with federal, state and local agencies for investigations relating to and the enforcement of criminal provisions relating to illegal gambling.
It also would modify the definition of “gambling device” for the purposes of provisions of law relating to the prosecution of illegal gambling by including any device, machine, paraphernalia or equipment not approved by the Missouri Gaming Commission or State Lottery Commission.
“Most importantly, any establishment that is convicted of participating in illegal gambling will have their liquor license revoked, and they will lose their ability to sell Missouri Lottery products,” Schatz said. “This penalty will ensure that illegal gaming is taken seriously.”
Franklin County
Are gaming machines in gas stations legal in Franklin County? Nobody really knows.
The machines are not regulated or monitored by the MGC, yet they are easily accessible in multiple locations in Franklin County and clearly state they make cash payouts.
An investigation by The Missourian in March found electronic gaming machines located in ZX stations in Washington and Union owned by Midwest Petroleum.
Inquiries were made to Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker and County Collector Doug Trentmann, who both searched state statutes without success.
The Missourian also contacted Washington City Clerk Mary Trentmann and Mark Piontek, who is the legal counsel for both the city of Washington and Franklin County. Neither had any knowledge of the machines being in operation in the city.
According to MGC Public Information Officer LeAnn McCarthy, the gaming commission only regulates riverboat gambling, charity bingo and fantasy sports.
“We (MGC) have no jurisdiction over those,” McCarthy said. “If we get a report about them, we refer it the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. After their investigations, it is handed to the local prosecuting attorneys.”
McCarthy added for an activity to be classified as gambling in the state of Missouri, an action has to be advertised as having a prize, chance and consideration.
Machines
Large stickers on the front and sides of the machines post the headline “No Contest/No Chance Amusement Device.”
The machines also bear stickers that state “Store can only redeem up to $500. All others paid from home office.”
As McCarthy stated, the aspect of “chance” must be in play for the action to be considered gambling.
The stickers on the machines attempt to skirt state gambling laws by stating the chances of winning are displayed before every game and the outcome is “known” before the game is initiated.
Statutes
According to the Missouri Revisor of Statutes Chapter 572.010:
• “Gambling device,” is any device, machine, paraphernalia or equipment that is used or usable in the playing phases of any gambling activity, whether that activity consists of gambling between persons or gambling by a person with a machine.”
• “Slot machine,” is a gambling device that as a result of the insertion of a coin or other object operates, either completely automatically or with the aid of some physical act by the player, in such a manner that, depending upon elements of chance, it may eject something of value. Nor is it any less a slot machine because apart from its use or adaptability as such it may also sell or deliver something of value on a basis other than chance.
• “Something of value,” is any money or property, any token, object or article exchangeable for money or property, or any form of credit or promise directly or indirectly contemplating transfer of money or property or of any interest therein or involving extension of a service, entertainment or a privilege of playing at a game or scheme without charge.