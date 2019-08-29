The computer system that runs the library will be upgraded this Friday, Aug. 30.
Neither library staff nor patrons will have access to the system that day. On Friday, patrons need to have their library cards with them to be able to check out materials at all of the branches.
In addition, digital resources (eBooks, e Audiobooks, eMusic, eMagazines, and all of other online resources) will not be accessible on that day. The online catalog also will be unreachable.
“We recommend performing library transactions before end of business Aug. 29 so that you are prepared for the one-day shutdown,” said Steven W. Campbell, Scenic Regional Library director. “We apologize for the inconvenience. Please know that this upgrade will result in improved patron service.”